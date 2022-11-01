Hilton Goa Resort embraced the festive cheer with a joyous cake mixing ceremony

Goa, 1st November 2022: Hilton Goa Resort embraced the Yuletide with the traditional cake mixing ceremony which marks the beginning of the festive season on the 22nd of October 2022. The starry affair was graced with Goan media, influencers, content creators along with the guests, who called it one of the best cake-mixing events in Goa.

The soirée began with a signature dance performance by the resort’s management and staff followed by a special performance by the saxophonist.

The guests donned aprons, gloves, and chef hats as they excitedly immersed themselves in creating the merry mixture by combining the spices, nuts, and spirited beverages. The evening saw an assorted menu curated by the culinary team at the resort comprising palatable small bites and refreshments which were savored by the guests. A dedicated bar was set up by Maka Zai for guests to relish which was the perfect addition to the sundowner event.

On this occasion, Amandeep Singh Grover, General Manager, Hilton Goa Resort said, On the occasion of cake mixing, Amandeep Singh Grover said “It was delightful to host this year’s cake mixing ceremony which marks the beginning of the festive season. The evening was filled with joy, laughter, and many unforgettable memories. While the event was a traditional one, the fun activities and games curated by the staff made the event all the more exciting and cheerful. ”

The evening was made more exciting with fun games and activities which started with finding the hidden souvenirs while mixing the cake where the winners received mega hampers for gratification curated by Hilton Goa Resort in association with Paul John and Big Banyan. The resort concluded the beautiful evening by giving all their attendees special festive gift hampers from their collection of ‘Khushiyan by Hilton’.

With an elaborate set up, the spectacular ambiance of the resort, festive décor, and fare to match the theme of the event, it was a flawless amalgamation of a soirée filled with panache, euphoria, and glee.