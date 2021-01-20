Hilton Mumbai International Airport Honored by Muenzer Bharat for the Contributions towards GHG Savings

HILTON MUMBAI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT has been recognized by the Muenzer Bharat for the contribution towards the Goals set by various Governmental initiatives in supporting the reduction in GreenHouse Gases (GHG) emissions.

Muenzer Bharat announced the recognition based on the achievement, through the disposal of the Waste / Used cooking oil from the kitchens under the ISCC Monitored supply chain, which confirms that every drop of such oil is sent to the Muenzer Bharat facility, at Nerul, for conversion to BioDiesel. Muenzer Bharat Pvt. Ltd. as part of Muenzer Bioindustrie GmbH is an owner-managed family company that has set itself the goal of generating energy from waste and residual materials.

The collected Waste / Used Cooking Oil (UCO) is converted into Biodiesel ~ a sustainable source of energy Under the Renewable Energy Directive (RED). Hilton Mumbai International Airport contributed towards the reduction of GHG (GreenHouse Gas) emissions as per the ISCC Standards. All such contributions were strictly monitored through a Third Party certification process, governed by ISCC guidelines, and duly audited at regular intervals.

This Environment-friendly Initiative was collaborated by the Engineering Team, led by Mr. Sandip Nalawade – Chief Engineer, Hilton Mumbai International Airport. This achievement is part of the LightStay project that commenced in 2009, a custom-built proprietary system designed to track hotels’ environmental performance. LightStay enables hotels to measure and manage energy, water, and waste using variables such as occupancy and weather, and to forecast future consumption as well.

Hilton continues to enhance and leverage LightStay as the company works towards its bold Travel with Purpose goals to cut its environmental footprint in half and double its social impact investment by 2030.

“Being one of the major leaders in the hospitality industry, it is upon us to make necessary and required changes in reducing our greenhouse gas emissions starting from transparency when it comes to the disposal of our waste in the right manner. This is a small step towards building a greener place for our future generations to come.” said Mr. Sandip Nalawade – Chief Engineer, Hilton Mumbai International Airport.

Hilton Mumbai International Airport is located on Sahar Airport Rd, Ashok Nagar, Andheri East, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400099. For reservations, contact +91 22 2838 0000/ 6199 0000.