Hilton Mumbai International Airport Is Hosting The Finest Christmas And New Year’s Eve Celebration

Hilton Mumbai International Airport is celebrating “JOLLY ALL THE WAY, CHRISTMAS”. It starts with CHRISTMAS EVE DINNER, offering a lavish buffet with an outstanding selection of cuisines, decadent desserts and Sangria that will tantalize your taste buds to put you into the spirit of merriment, all for the special price of INR 1,800 plus taxes. Also available is the option of lavish buffet and unlimited selected IMFL with a joyous ambiance filled with tasteful music to spend with your family and loved ones and make abundant memories for the special price of INR 2,700 plus taxes on the 24th of December from 7.00 PM onwards (End time subject to change, as per state government guidelines).

The celebrations also continue next day with CHRISTMAS DAY BRUNCH, offering an experience of joy, merriment, and liveliness while whisking away your senses to a winter wonderland indoors with an array of delectable food from around the world, complemented by tasteful music and fruit sangria for the special price of INR 1,800 +taxes; and unlimited selected IMFL for INR 2,700 +taxes on the 25th of December from 12.00 PM TO 04.00 PM.

So as to continue the festive season, HILTON MUMBAI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT is hosting the finest New Year’s Eve Event in town. With their “SPARKLE AND WINE, AND EVERYTHING FINE” NEW YEAR’S EVE DINNER package, offering an unlimited extravagant array of cuisines with unlimited selected IMFL to reminisce everything that brought you joy this year. The evening will be filled with festive ambient music. Guest can enjoy New Year’s Eve at The Brasserie for the special price of INR 5,500 plus taxes, per couple on the 31st of December from 7.00 PM Onwards. (End time subject to change, as per state government guidelines).

“We are well-versed with the current scenario, and at Hilton Mumbai International Airport we believe that it must not hinder our guests’ enjoyment and comfort. Hence, we are taking every precautionary measure, like maintaining social distancing, regular sanitization of surfaces, amongst other stringent safety protocols.

We have additionally set up an elaborate spread for our guests in lieu of them enjoying this festive season to its utmost capacity, in luxury, comfort and safety.” said Mr. Brijesh Singh, F&B Manager, Hilton Mumbai International Airport.

Hilton Mumbai International Airport is also offering PRIVATE CABANAS to couples for an intimate and romantic experience that is cozy, quaint, and full of cheer with a relaxing atmosphere along with a succulent New Year’s Eve Dinner for you to reminisce about the wonderful year you have had while spending the rest of the night paving the way for great memories for the year ahead. Ring into the New Year together with your special one and celebrate a new beginning together for the special price of INR 15,000 plus taxes, Per Couple for the GOLD CABANA. INR 30,000 plus taxes, Per Couple for the PLATINUM CABANA. And INR 45,000 +taxes Per Couple for the DIAMOND CABANA on the 31st December 2020.

