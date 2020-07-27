Hinduja Foundation, Finolex Industries Limited and Ground Partner Mukul Madhav Foundation together support victims of the Assam Floods

Pune, 27 July 2020: Hinduja Foundation, Finolex Industries Limited, and ground partner Mukul Madhav Foundation, a Public Charitable Trust, has committed its support to the relief work for Assam flood.

To comfort and support people who have been displaced and had to evacuate their homes due to the devastating flood, Hinduja Foundation and Finolex Industries Limited have set foot to provide relief kits. Mukul Madhav Foundation is contributing with its on-ground volunteers in addition to the help being received from the Finolex dealers and representatives. The work has been carried out across 8 heavily affected villages and aid has been provided in the form of dry grocery items. The essential dry grocery pack consists of Rice, Masoor Dal, Moong Dal, Salt, Sugar, Mustard Oil, Suji, Biscuits, turmeric, and face masks. 10,000 individuals have been supported in the districts of Morigaon & Barpeta in Assam through the funds provided by Hinduja Foundation & Finolex Industries.

Speaking about the activity, Mrs Ritu Prakash Chhabria, Managing Trustee, Mukul Madhav Foundation said, “Our hearts go out to everyone affected by the flood. Our thoughts are with the community and we are committed to making available immediate aid to children and families. India has been hit by floods in Assam and 2 cyclones that devastated West Bengal, Maharashtra. Both these organizations have been at the forefront to support those affected across geographies. It is heartening to see like-minded corporates and institutions collaborating for the betterment of our society”.