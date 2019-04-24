Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Celebrates Earth Day In Pirangut

HCCB (Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Pvt. Ltd.) – one of India’s largest FMCG companies – today celebrated the 49th Earth Day with the associates and the community members of Pirangut through a tree plantation drive, creative slogan writing and painting competition on topics related to Earth Day.

More than 1100 plants were planted by HCCB associates and community members in Bidadi, Aranya, Nemam, Vijayawada, Srikalahasti, Hyderabad, Wada, Dasna, Goblej, Sanand, and Bhopal. Additionally, internal associates and their families participated in a painting competition to express their views on the theme with the best three being highlighted in the next year HCCB diaries. HCCB offices and associates also supported the day, through a power shut down for one hour in the evening.

Kedar Sapre, Factory Manager, HCCB Pirangut, reiterated HCCB’s commitment of trying to leave things better than we inherit and said, “We at HCCB truly believe in promoting and adopting green manufacturing practices at our factory in Pirangut. Various initiatives such as deploying environmental-friendly technologies and methods and training our resources for optimal utilization are an integral part of our functioning.”

Earth Day brings attention to a large number of issues that we as a community need to focus on such as pollution of the ocean, debris, climate change, conservation of the Earth’s ecosystems and animals, energy conservation, soil contamination etc. The initiatives undertaken by HCCB was a small contribution for a better tomorrow.