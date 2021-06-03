Hindustan Power vaccinates Staff Members and their dependents

Mumbai, June 3rd, 2021: Hindustan Power, a leading power Generation Company, conducted a vaccination drive for all its staff members and their dependents at the Company’s Corporate Office to safeguard them from the COVID 19 pandemic.

The vaccination drive was extended to all employees, family members and dependents based out of Head Office in Delhi.

Company-sponsored drive was conducted in two phases and concluded on 1st June’21. In both the phases, approx. 650 beneficiaries in the age group of 18 to 44 years and 45 years and above, were administered Covid vaccine.

The Company tied up with Fortis Escorts Hospital & Research Centre, Okhla, New Delhi for the vaccination drive. Fortis provided a professionally trained and experienced team of doctors and paramedic staff whereas the Company made adequate arrangements for its stakeholders to make the vaccination drive comfortable.

During the drive, the Corporate office was designated as Covid Vaccination Centre. Company created a separate entry and exit, a designated Registration Area, Pre-Vaccination waiting area, Vaccination Room, and Post-Vaccination waiting area, including a Certification Desk that issued the vaccination certificate after completion of waiting period. These arrangements were highly appreciated by all the beneficiaries.

Mr Lalit Jain, President – Thermal, Hindustan Power said, “Safety and Security of our employees and its dependents have always been a priority area. Vaccination is the only step for fighting the Covid pandemic. We have made all appropriate arrangements as per the prescribed government guidelines and rules for vaccination. All the beneficiaries observed Covid-appropriate behaviour before arriving for vaccination at the corporate vaccination centre and during the entire period of stay at the Vaccination Centre.”

Company has played an integral role in Covid protection in the workforce. It had set up a Covid Action Task Force comprises of HR and Admin Team to undertake multiple precautionary measures to ensure the safety and well-being of all its employees. It has installed technologies such as thermal sensing camera, Face Recognition Attendance System, Non-contact Temperature Assessment Devices, Touch free access control devices at Entry and Exit Gates, among others.