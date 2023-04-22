Hindustan Zinc appoints Mr. Sandeep Modi as Chief Financial Officer

Udaipur, 22nd April 2023: Hindustan Zinc Limited has today announced the appointment of Mr. Sandeep Modi as Chief Financial Officer. A Chartered Accountant by profession, Sandeep has experience of almost 2 decades in the Non-Ferrous Metals, Mining, and Power sectors.

In his current role, Sandeep has been instrumental in the best delivery of results in FY23 for Hindustan Zinc since its disinvestment and before that similar performance in other group companies like Balco and TSPL. He has successfully led large refinancing deals during Covid times in the Power sector during his tenure at Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd.

Sandeep has been featured in Business World 40 under 40 in the finance domain and has also been awarded the “Great Manager Award 2020” by Economic Times. He also was recognised by CII as the Leading CFO of the year in the metal and mining sector