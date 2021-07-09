Hindustan Zinc’s Captive Power Plants win triple Gold at SEEM National Energy Awards 2020

Udaipur, July 9th, 2021: Hindustan Zinc (HZL), a Vedanta group company has been awarded the Gold Award at SEEM Awards for best efforts towards improving energy efficiency, thereby supporting India’s journey towards climate change and sustainable development. The company’s Chanderiya Lead Zinc Smelter (234 MW), Dariba Smelting Complex Captive Power Plant (160 MW), Zawar Captive Power Plant (90 MW) were felicitated with the Gold Award at the SEEM National Energy Management Award Ceremony. This award is a testimony of Hindustan Zinc’s continuous efforts to monitor its energy consumption; adopt energy conservation practices and the commitment towards the reduction of a carbon footprint.

On receiving the Award, Mr. Arun Misra, CEO-Hindustan Zinc said “We recognize our responsibility to contribute to the global effort of decarbonizing footprint. We at Hindustan Zinc are committed to run our operations on low carbon and carbon-neutral technologies. Over the years, we have continuously invested in technology and increased our portfolio of renewable power to make our Captive Power Plants more green, reliable, efficient, and sustainable. This has contributed significantly to GHG saving of 12,343 tCO2e and energy saving of 4 Million Units (MU) of electricity.”

Along with the motive to reduce the company’s carbon footprint on a sustainable basis through investments in green energy, the company has also expanded its operations to renewable power businesses. The company’s captive thermal, solar, and waste heat recycling power plants provide low-cost and reliable power to its operations.

During the year, the Company produced solar power of 83.43 million units, waste heat energy of 203.13 million units and wind power of 362.93 million units leading to a reduction of 551695 MT of CO2 through green power. In FY ’21 total 1 MW of ground-mounted solar power plants was commissioned taking the total solar power capacity of the Company to 40.42MW for its captive consumption. In addition, the Company has a captive capacity of 35.27 MW through waste heat recovery boilers. The 273.5 MW wind energy plants are in five states and are under long-term power purchase agreement with distribution companies. The Company has made significant investment in green energy aggregating to 349.20 MW to reduce greenhouse gas emission and carbon footprint.

Hindustan Zinc is on a journey, one which focuses on nurturing leaders, conserving resources, improving health, safety, and wellbeing. The company aims to be the example that others wish to emulate when it comes to environmental performance, enhancing the quality of life, and fostering innovation.