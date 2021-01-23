Hindware Rolls Out Brand New Campaign ‘Thoughtful Is Beautiful’

New Delhi: Hindware, the leading bathware brand has kickstarted the New Year with its new brand campaign ‘Thoughtful is Beautiful’. The new campaign is first-of-its-kind in the category, and aims to showcase how innovative performance-led product solutions that offer convenience to consumers is where true beauty lies.

In a series of commercials focusing only on ‘beautiful bathrooms’,the ‘Thoughtful is Beautiful’ film stands apart. Conceptualized by MagicCircle Communications, the films redefine the category convention, treating beauty as table stakes while starting a conversation that reinforces the brand’s inherent strength of innovations through technology. Directed by Karan Shetty and produced by Fingerprint Films, the ads are centered on the playful and relatable one-upmanship of a millennial couple. In the launch film, the husband’s sister unknowingly becoming part of the couple’s ‘Thoughtful VS Beautiful’ debate regarding the bathroom, and it becomes clear that the decision is not an easy one to make. The couple’s adorableand disarming banter continues in the shorter follow-up films, where the product features and the ‘Thoughtful VS Beautiful’ debate again take center stage.

Brand Campaign Link: https://youtu.be/LLrWUywrD3I

Brand Hindware has undertaken rigorous research using traditional and new-age tools to understand the ‘white space’ in the market and consumer needs to arrive at this innovative new positioning. The brand is consistently striving to offer product and solutions that ease the consumer’s life, and the ‘Thoughtful is Beautiful’ campaign showcases the same sentiment where the brand intends to provide functionally-led high performance and thoughtful products to the consumers.

Speaking on the campaign, Mr. Sudhanshu Pokhriyal, Chief Operating Officer, Bath Products, Brilloca Limited said,” Today, Hindware has carved a niche for itself as a relevant and trusted brand, as it has proven with time its dynamic capability to evolve with changing aesthetics over the years. It understands its consumers, and in return, its patrons trust Hindware to offer the best bathware products in India. The increasing amount of consumer data, in particular, is fundamentally changing how brands operate. This is especially true with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, where the already complex path to purchase has evolved even further, setting the scene for long-term changes in consumer behavior that we must be prepared to address. This is expressed in our positioning direction and it guides our business decisions.”

Mrs. Charu Malhotra, Vice President & Head of Marketing, Bath Products, Brilloca Ltd. said “Hindware is a household name, and has been at the forefront of industry-first designs and innovations. The new campaign objective is not only to strengthen that position but to also redefine the category conversation, which is only about aesthetics and beauty. Because the brand believes, the new age consumer is not just looking for beautiful bathroom solutions, but also features that make their lives easier. This is what led to the Brand Idea of ‘Thoughtful is Beautiful’.”

Targeting newage customers between 25 -50 years of age, the TVC’s beautifully convey that be it style, quality, or innovation, Hindware matches international standards. The 360-degree integrated brand campaign features a series of multilingual film across languages such as English, Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam to reach to a wide set of audiences in the country. To further boost its reach, the brand has also leveraged a wide media platforms including print, radio, outdoor platforms, digital, online and OTT, to amplify the campaign’s reach and create excitement.