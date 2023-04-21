HirePro introduces new features to its recruitment automation tool to control candidate malpractices and ensure integrity in selection process

Bangalore, April 20th, 2023: HirePro, a leading recruitment automation solutions provider, has introduced new features in its hiring platform for a more simplified remote selection process for employers. In the latest version, HirePro has launched Aadhaar API validation and a payment gateway that integrates seamlessly with the platform. The new features will combat malpractices in assessments and interviews, which is rated as the topmost challenge by recruitment professionals and hiring managers. It addresses the challenges by helping verify candidate identity, detect duplicated profiles, and prevent impersonation throughout the selection process.

HirePro’s Aadhaar API validation process is a secure and reliable method to confirm a candidate’s identity through their Aadhaar card information, guaranteeing that the details provided are accurate. This feature is especially beneficial in preventing inaccurate age submissions, detecting duplicate applications, and thwarting impersonation during the selection process.

Companies sometimes conduct assessments to check the eligibility, knowledge, and seriousness of the candidate before inducting them for paid training programmes. HirePro’s addition of an integrated payment gateway lets them effortlessly incorporate payments into the selection process. Candidates can easily make payments for assessments and training programs within the tool, eliminating the need for a separate payment platform and streamlining the experience for both the parties. This tailor-made function saves time and ensures that only serious candidates move forward, resulting in an increase in the number of genuine applicants.

Mr. S. Pasupathi, Chief Operating Officer, HirePro, comments, “The recruitment process is as strong as the measures in place to prevent malpractices and ensure the authenticity of candidates. HirePro’s new features represent a significant step forward in tackling the challenges of malpractices in the selection process. By providing recruiters with the means to verify candidate identity, detect duplicate profiles, and prevent impersonation, these features ensure that the process is transparent, fair, and based on validated information. In short, they represent a major win for both recruiters and candidates alike.”

“We are committed to providing the best possible recruitment solutions, and these new features are a testament to our dedication to clients.”