Historic Auctions Announces Its Inaugural Auction Of “Collectible Cars & Automotive Art” at Museo Camera, Gurugram

Gurugram: Historic Auctions Private Ltd., India’s first specialist automobile and automotive fine arts auction house founded by renowned collectors, connoisseurs and automotive historians of international repute, is hosting a preview for their inaugural auction of Collectible Automobiles and Automotive Art, at the Museo Camera, Gurugram. The preview will be open to the public from the 24th till the 26th of November 2021.

The event begins with a VIP preview with HH Maharaja Gaj Singhji II of Marwar-Jodhpur as the Chief Guest along with other eminent personalities who will grace the occasion.

There will be a display of 9 out of the 20 select, collectible cars from the auction. Cars at the preview include:-

A 1959 Cadillac Sedan de Ville in “Cadillac Pink” – made famous by Hollywood. This car is recognisable for its distinctive, tall tailfins with dual bullet tail lights.

A 1958 MG A-1500 sportscar from the era when aerodynamics started playing an important role and is the first production streamlined body from the MG stables.

A rare, 1958 Toyota FJ40 Land Cruiser, which is the vehicle that lay the founding stone for the current Land Cruiser – a Japanese Icon.

A Fiat 500C “Topolino”; Topolino translates from Italian literally as “little mouse”, and came to be affectionately known as ‘Mickey Mouse’.

A single owner, original 1982 Mercedes-Benz 200 will also be on display, which will be auctioned in aid of the CKS Foundation. Known as the W123, one of the most successful Mercedes ever, selling 2.7 million units.

A preservation class, 1934 Cadillac 355 – D 7 Passenger Imperial Sedan. It is a rarity to be able to own a preservation class car that is unrestored, untouched, and unaltered since it was manufactured.

An extremely original, 1958 Mercedes Benz 180 Ponton in an unrestored, “Barn Find” condition waiting to come back to life for the new owner.

A 1924 Austin 7, famously known as the “Baby Austin”, it was for its time one of the smallest and most economical cars available, making it extremely popular.

A 1948 Chrysler Windsor, a luxury sedan from the Chrysler Corporation, one of the “Big Three” automobile manufacturers from the United States.

The preview will also celebrate Swarnim Vijay Varsh, commemorating 50 years of India’s victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war by taking up a charitable cause. An ex Indian army Mahindra Jeep CJ-3B unrestored project will be auctioned, with the entire proceeds donated to an Army Veterans welfare group.

The paintings by renowned filmmaker and artist, Raja Muzzafar Ali’s signature style of ethereal abstractions, celebrates the beauty of classic cars like the Delage, Delahaye, Bentley, Duesenberg, the Isotta Fraschini, and Rolls Royce amongst others. “For me and many others like me, a car is a toy. Every time I see a car, a certain playfulness awakens within me. The Automobile is the greatest cult the human race has discovered for itself, both in war and peace” commented the artist. Proceeds from the sale of the paintings are pledged to the Kotwara Welfare Trust.

Attended by collectors, members of erstwhile royal families and connoisseurs of art, the preview evening will be the first in a series of events planned by Historic Auctions, both online and offline that will celebrate collectible cars and the cultural eco system that thrives around them.

“Events like Pebble Beach that promote historic Indian cars in the global arena and world class events like the Cartier Travel with Style Concours and the 21 Gun Salute that take place in India, raise awareness concerning classic cars, and the joy and prestige associated with the hobby. Historic Auctions was born out of the need of the enthusiast, for a reliable and transparent platform to indulge their passion,” shares HH Rana Manvendra Singh Barwani, Chairman, Historic Auctions.

With 150 years of collective experience, Historic Auctions will host online and live auctions, private sales, curate collections and provide vehicle appraisals, and will in due course also launch an exclusive online store, with special products for automobile and motorcycle enthusiasts. Historic Auctions will provide an organised and transparent experience for new and existing automotive enthusiasts.

“The collector car hobby is growing in India. There has been a steady increase of young professionals and entrepreneurs purchasing collector cars. First time enthusiasts don’t have trustworthy and transparent access to sales and after sales services, guidance and mentors. The classic car hobby needs to move into an organized sector. With Historic Auctions, we hope to take the first steps towards that goal, “ says Mr. Amal Tanna, CEO, Historic Auctions.

“Our motto has been ‘For the hobby, from the hobby’, ensuring that our main objective is for more people to be able to get into collecting automobiles, and we will leverage the experience of our team to provide the best possible advice to buyers and sellers alike.,” adds Mr. Madan Mohan, Vice Chairman, Historic Auctions

All sales are backed by credible information and research and a deep understanding of the collector automobile market. Historic Auctions team of highly knowledgeable and experienced Directors, Advisors and Specialists offer the best advice with respect to collectability, condition of the automobile and future investment value, across all tastes and budgets for both newcomers and seasoned collectors alike.