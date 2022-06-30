Histria Books joins the Independent Publishers Group as of July 1st

Histria Books is pleased to announce that it is entering into a worldwide distribution agreement with the Independent Publishers Group (IPG) based in Chicago, Illinois, as of July 1. Histria Books is an independent publishing house with offices in Las Vegas and Palm Beach. The company was previously distributed by the Casemate Group.

IPG is the original independent distributor of books, eBooks, and audiobooks from publishers around the world, and a top 10 supplier of book content to Amazon, Barnes & Noble, independent bookstores, libraries, and specialty markets, in addition to thousands of retailers globally.

Histria Books publishes approximately 50 titles per year across its six imprints, including trade fiction and non-fiction, books for children and young adults, and academic titles focused on the humanities. With authors from around the world, representing diverse cultures and backgrounds, Histria Books has a strong international focus.

The new distribution agreement will ensure the company’s continued growth as IPG offers a comprehensive sales and marketing approach, extensive account reach, and innovative digital services. Dana Ungureanu, manager of Histria Books, commented, “We’re confident that this new relationship will benefit our authors and readers by increasing sales and making our books available in markets we were unable to reach before. We are delighted to join the IPG family of publishers.”

The new distribution agreement with IPG will provide access to a vast array of sales channels worldwide for Histria’s six imprints: Gaudium Publishing, Addison & Highsmith Publishers, Prende Publishing, Histria Kids, Vita Histria, and the Center for Romanian Studies. With the move to IPG, Histria Books will continue to grow as a leader in independent publishing.