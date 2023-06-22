Histria Books to Participate at the 2023 ALA Annual Conference In Chicago

Histria Books, an independent publishing house with offices in Las Vegas and Palm Beach, is pleased to announce its participation in the American Library Association (ALA) Annual Conference and Exhibition. The conference will be held in Chicago, IL from June 22-27, 2023.

Histria Books will be exhibiting at booth 4429I, part of the Independent Publishers Pavilion. The booth will feature a variety of books from Histria’s catalog, as well as book signings with authors.

The following authors will be appearing at the booth:

Olivia Goodreau, author of But She Looks Fine: From Illness to Activism (Sunday, 1 pm)

Doug Greco, To Find A Killer (Saturday, 12 pm)

Beth Bacon, author of The Panda Cub Swap (Saturday, 10 am)

Johnny Teague, author of The Lost Diary of Anne Frank (Saturday, 11 am) and The Lost Diary of George Washington (Saturday, 3:30 pm)

Rob Smat, author of Power to the Players (Saturday, 3 pm)

Sarah Anne Carter, author of Orphan Wish Island (Saturday, 2 pm)

Randy O’Brien, author of Gettysburg by Morning (Sunday, 11 am)

During the meet-and-greets with authors, Histria Books will be giving away free books and advance reader copies (ARCs) of upcoming releases that each author will sign.

“We are excited to be participating in the ALA Annual Conference and Exhibition,” said Diana Livesay, Assistant Director of Histria Books. “This is a great opportunity for us to connect with librarians and book industry professionals, and to share our love of books with the world.”

The ALA Annual Conference and Exhibition is the largest library event in the world. It brings together thousands of librarians, library staff, educators, authors, publishers, and other book industry professionals from around the world.

For more information about Histria Books, please visit www.histriabooks.com.

Histria Books

7181 N. Hualapai Way, Suite 130-86, Las Vegas, NV 89166 USA

HistriaBooks.com

(561) 299-0802