Hitachi Receives 49 Elevators and Escalators Order for Embassy Manyata, the Biggest Office Park in Bengaluru

Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501 / “Hitachi”) today announced that Hitachi Building Systems Co., Ltd.(“Hitachi Building Systems”) and Hitachi Lift India Pvt. Ltd. (“Hitachi Lift India”)which is in charge of sales, installation and maintenance service for elevators and escalators in India has signed the contract so supplying a total of 49 elevators and escalators units with Embassy Group for Embassy Manyata, which is the biggest office park including hotels and convention center, to be constructed in Bengaluru.

In Embassy Manyata, two office blocks, two international-brand hotels, and convention the center is to be newly constructed. The completion of all facilities is in FY2022.This time, Hitachi Building Systems and Hitachi Lift India will deliver22 elevators for office blocks,13 elevators in two hotels, and ten elevators and four escalators in the convention center.

The site will facilitate comfortable passenger transportation by adopting a destination floor reservation system which assigns an elevator immediately to passengers on registering destinations in the lobby and activates lighting to efficiently indicate the assigned elevator, and “Future Reference-Trajectory Control,” a group control system aiming to minimize waiting by predicting future travel needs from learned operation patterns. Moreover, the car designs of high-speed elevators are customized.

The new installation market for elevators and escalators in India exceeds 50,000 units per year, making it the world’s second-largest market, with strong potential for continued steady growth. In January 2008, Hitachi established Hitachi Lift India and installed a large number of elevators and escalators for luxury apartments, hotels and office buildings, mainly in major cities such as Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Pune, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad.

Moving forward, Hitachi and Hitachi Building Systemswillglobally supply safe, secure and comfortable elevators and escalators as well as services that help resolve customers’ various issues in urban spaces to contribute to a sustainable society.

Outline of Ordered Elevator Specifications

Area Type Rated Speed Capacity Units Office Blocks Passenger/Service Lift 105m/min 1,020 / 1,360/ 1,496 kg 22 units Hotels 105 / 150 m/min 1,020 / 1,360 / 1,768 kg 13 units Convention Centre 60/105 m/min 748 / 1,020 / 1,360 / 1,768kg 10 units

Outline of Ordered Escalator Specifications

Area Rated Speed Rise Units Convention Centre 30m/min 4.5 – 6.5m 4units

Outline of New Facilities of Embassy Manyata