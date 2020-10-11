HITAM collaborates with the prestigious IBM Career Education, elevates Engineering education to the next level!

Hyderabad Institute of Technology and Management (HITAM) – on a mission to nurture students with competencies to excel, announced a collaboration with the prestigious career accelerator program, IBM Career Education, today. The program ushers in a holistic capability building in the most sought after areas of Emerging Technologies and enables to transform students into industry-ready professionals.

Increasingly, the industry is relying on nascent technologies based on Cloud, AI&ML, Cyber Security, Big Data, Robotics. It is imperative for students to be geared to take on the emerging challenges and tune themselves to the current industry practices and project execution skills. This partnership enables the students to undergo experiential learning modules led by an innovative curriculum developed and taught by experts from IBM. The programs have been designed and developed by IBM Experts based on skills requirements of various verticals across the world including Banks, Computer Services, Education, Healthcare, Insurance, Manufacturing, Retail, etc.

This IBM-HITAM partnership program is an extension of HITAM’s way of ‘Doing Engineering’ which is an industry-interactive, student-centric experiential learning platform that has been rigorously and meticulously followed at HITAM over the last 20 years. This is also in line with its recent focus on emerging technology-related courses and IBM’s global prominence will definitely add cutting-edge skills to the students of these courses, says Dr. K Siva Prasad, Dean – IIIC, HITAM, Hyderabad.

From the Industry perspective, this program provides skilled resources, thereby enhancing the productivity and the fresh recruits can be deployed on the job with least lead time.