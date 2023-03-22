HMD Global Launches Nokia C12 Pro: A Powerful Smartphone Starting at an Affordable Price

Bangalore, 22st March 2023 – HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones today announces the new Nokia C12 Pro, an exciting addition to the Nokia C12 series. Nokia C12 Pro provides a seamless smartphone experience, making the promises of durability and security more accessible than ever. Nokia C12 pro brings elevated performance with Octa Core Processor, 2GB Virtual RAM, streamlined OS and enhanced imaging with Night and Portrait modes for both front & rear cameras. Plus, its resilient build has endured some of the toughest reliability tests around, so you can fully trust that Nokia C12 Pro will stand the test of time.

Sanmeet Singh Kochhar, Vice President- India & MENA, HMD Global: “After a successful launch of Nokia C12 in India which was an Amazon India exclusive, we’re excited to launch Nokia C12 Pro across retail stores, e-commerce portals and Nokia.com for better availability for our customers. With this device’s, long-lasting battery life, powerful processor and stunning display, it will surely be a delight to our customers and exceed their expectations. This device is designed to meet the needs of consumers who demand excellent performance. With its sleek design and impressive camera capabilities, we believe the Nokia C12 Pro will be a popular choice for customers looking for a reliable and versatile smartphone.”

Stellar shots day or night

Capture life’s best bits with cameras backed by powerful bespoke imaging algorithms. Experience an enhanced imaging experience and capture memories with confidence in Night and Portrait modes on both 8MP Rear & 5MP Front camera and then relive them on a stunning 6.3” HD+ display.

More storage and making the most out of your data

Nokia C-series devices with AndroidTM 12 (Go edition) give you an average of 20% more free storage[1] so you can store up to a thousand more songs or pictures, or even a few hours of HD video.

With memory extension[2] giving you 2GB of additional virtual RAM, you can navigate between your favourite apps even faster, whilst ensuring others don’t slow you down.

Performance optimizer cleans the unnecessary apps running in the background, Nokia C12 Pro ensures no data is wasted. With resources freed up and data saved, your mobile plan will go further.