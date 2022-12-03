HMSI collaborated with Honda Cars & Maruti Suzuki India to promote Road Safety Initiatives in Haryana & Rajasthan Industrial areas

Haryana, 3 December 2022: Committed to spreading road safety awareness among the people to build a collision-free India, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) collaborated with Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) & Maruti Suzuki India Ltd to promote Road Safety initiatives in Manesar & Bhiwadi along with Manesar Industrial Association & Bhiwadi Manufacturer’s Association.

On 29th November 2022, HMSI’s Tapukara Plant in association with Honda Cars India Limited joined hands with Bhiwadi Manufacturer’s Association to promote a culture of Road Safety in Industries operating within the Bhiwadi Industrial Area. This campaign is aimed to spread awareness on Road Safety in Industries operating within Bhiwadi Industrial Area.

The event was held in the august presence of Mr. Atsushi Ogata, MD, President & CEO, HMSI, Mr. Vinay Dhingra, Director, General & Corporate Affairs, HMSI, Mr. Takuya Tsumura, President & CEO HCIL, Mr. Praveen Paranjpe Senior Vice President & Director, Corporate Affairs & Associate Relations, HCIL & Mr. Surinder Singh Chauhan, President, Bhiwadi Manufacturer’s Association.

Similarly, on 2nd November 2022, HMSI Manesar collaborated with Maruti Suzuki India Ltd & IMT Manesar Industry Association to train employees of industries across Manesar on road safety aspects. This Event in addition to Mr. Atsushi Ogata was attended by Mr. Rahul Bharati Executive Officer Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. Along with Mr. Pawan Yadav, President Manesar Industrial Association.

With this initiative, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India, Honda Cars India Limited, and Maruti Suzuki India will train people on road safety as Master trainers. Then, these master trainers will further educate employees working across industries of Bhiwadi & Manesar. This initiative will also include improving the road conditions & development of certain identified spots in the Bhiwadi and Manesar industrial areas.

Sharing his thoughts on this road safety initiative, Mr. Atsushi Ogata, MD, President & CEO, of Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India said, “At Honda, we understand that working on all areas of 4E’s – Engineering, Education, Enforcement & Emergency is important for progressing towards the vision of zero fatality by road accidents. Education on Road safety plays a very important role in changing the mindset of road users from all walks of life and among all age groups. Being a socially responsible corporate, HMSI is proactively inculcating safe riding habits to bring a positive change in everyone sharing the road. With this initiative, we plan to educate the employees from various companies in and around the Industrial towns of Manesar and Bhiwadi to be safe road users.

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India’s CSR commitment towards Road Safety:

For Honda globally, road safety comes first. As announced in April 2021, “Honda will strive for zero traffic collision fatalities involving Honda motorcycles and automobiles globally by 2050”. Fulfilling its corporate social responsibility (CSR), HMSI has been promoting road safety in India since its start in 2001. Working towards the realization of Honda’s global safety vision, today HMSI’s road safety awareness initiative has already spread to over 50 lac Indians. Its team of skilled safety instructors conducts daily programs at its 10 adopted traffic parks across India and 7 Safety Driving Education Centers (SDEC).

Not only this, but all 1000 also+ dealerships of HMSI across India spread road safety awareness. HMSI’s proprietary virtual riding simulator increases the risk-prediction ability of riders; while new customers to are given predelivery safety advice (PDSA) before they start riding at every dealership across India.

Additionally, to ensure that learning doesn’t stop in the New Normal, HMSI started the digital road safety education initiative – Honda Road Safety E-Gurukul. Since its start in May’20, this initiative has sensitized 8 Lac+ Indians on the importance of being aware & responsible road users.