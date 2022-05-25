HNZ Lifesciences Launches its New Brand AMIO WELLNESS

May 2022: HNZ Lifesciences, one of the leading health and wellness companies today announced the launch of its new brand AMIO WELLNESS, a brand that believes in taking a holistic approach towards one’s well-being. The brand products are also available on e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart.

Key Categories:

Intimate Wellness – Our major product range defines our glee moments in our personal lives. Designed for men and women equally, our premium offerings add up to the zing in your bedrooms.

Skin Care – Going a step up with skin routine, we believe that a healthy skin is beautiful skin. Afterall, the largest organ of our body deserves the sincerest care. Our Skin Care range resolves the need for a quality product range that rejuvenates and nourishes your skin naturally.

Hair Care – Beautiful lustrous hair is not just a dream. On our journey already to make dreams reality, we discovered and brought up a range of products which you not only love but will live by.

USP:

Holistic care for your whole body – Our products aim at providing you wellness products from head to toe. We believe in pampering the body and revitalisation of the soul.

Innovation & revolutionary products – We believe in creating a brand for you which brings in a pragmatic change in your daily life. Products like No-Water Instant Face Wash and On-the-go Hair Mist are just a start. We have a long way to go!