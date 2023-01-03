HO!HO!HO! It’s celebration time! Join KidZania India as the amusement park brings you to an extravagant Christmas celebration in its Mumbai and Delhi NCR facilities

India, 3rd January 2023: One of India’s largest indoor edutainment amusement parks as well as the greatest experiential marketing platforms – KidZania India is always encouraging celebrations of festivals and conducting grand events. To unlock the holiday spirit, this year KidZania India has planned a grand week-long Christmas celebration from 17th December 2022 till 8th January 2023 in KidZania Mumbai, R City Mall, Ghatkopar, and KidZania Delhi NCR, Near GIP Mall, Noida.

The amusement parks are all decked up in a spectacular magical Christmas décor which is inspired by Santa’s Village in Finland. Airport and security gate arches are shining equally bright with grand and glittery adornments like Christmas trees, stars, jingle bells, bright ornaments, and much more. Photo booths are also set up where kids and families can click fun pictures for memories. Trees are decorated with customized decor hangers along with the mini installations, to add to the festive feel. Kids can also enjoy a colorfully decorated ride to parade through the lanes of KidZania India.

During the week, many fun-filled activities are set up for the visitors. Santa’s workshop is conducted at The Candy Shop where kids can make different Christmas crafts with Santa’s helpers. It can be Santa Claus on a popsicle stick, a snowman, a Christmas tree, a gingerbread house, a reindeer, or anything that would allow the kids to express their creativity in their own sweet way. Santa’s League has a surprise for every child where they get to pick one freebie from the Christmas stocking of their choice and they can enjoy free treats including candies, biscuits, Kinder Joy, or a chance to do a no-spend

To add extra cheer to the festive season, a sparkling Christmas tree and Santa’s Post Box have been placed at the Main Square, where kids can write down their wishes to Santa and put it in the letterbox. Moreover, there is also an interesting Doodle section at the Main Square, where kids can doodle an element, person, place, or thing(s) that brings them joy and happiness.

An interesting game, Jingle Bell Hunt is also being held in the Santa Village at the Main Square where kids need to find the bells hidden at different locations. The kid who can collect the most number of bells in the given time will be declared the winner. A fun activity like ‘ Making a Gift Box Tree’ is set for the kids at the Main Square. For this, kids are divided into two teams and both teams have to stack the gift box up in order to make a Christmas tree-like structure. The team which completes the task faster will be the winner.