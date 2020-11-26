hoichoi inks strategic partnership with Chingari App for a larger content promotion & distribution

hoichoi, the leading OTT platform for Bengali content, announced its collaboration with home-grown short video-sharing platform, Chingari. The collaboration is in the form of a marketing agreement featuring content from hoichoi on the ‘Made in India’ Chingari platform. Through this partnership, the Chingari consumers will have access to hoichoi’s popular and highly engaging content in the form of short video clips, dialogues and snippets from their most popular and upcoming shows.

Speaking about the association, Soumya Mukherjee, hoichoi’s Revenue and Strategy Head said, “Chingari users can now get a taste of hoichoi content on their platform. Combining efforts with another distribution platform will build a wider audience base and a powerful partnership as our content options are unlimited, when it comes to entertaining audiences globally. Hopefully, this vast array of exclusive content will be accessible to a large base of users through this association.”

Mr. Sumit Ghosh, Co-founder and CEO of Chingari App, said, “Providing our consumers with wholesome entertainment has always been the ultimate priority of the Chingari team. Both Chingari and hoichoi share the common goal of reaching out to the masses and strengthening our presence and this association is a step in that direction. From its very start, Chingari has been offering engaging short videos in Bangla on its platform and the incorporation of Hoichoi content will be an additional attraction for the 38-million-strong Chingari family. We are confident that the new content will receive immense love from our users.”

Mr Deepak Salvi, Co-founder and COO of Chingari App, said, “Chingari’s association with hoichoi is rather organic as both the platforms are committed to providing entertainment. We believe that hoichoi’s content, like ours, transcends the language barrier and strikes a chord with every viewer and thus, it is sure to engage every Chingari consumer. ” With a vast library of originals across genres that cater to all kinds of audiences, the content at hoichoi are a mix of thriller, drama, romance, youth drama, horror, comedy, amongst others. This collaboration will take both the platforms to newer heights.

It is worth mentioning that the Chingari App has touched the new milestone of achieving the average engagement time of 51 minutes, greater than foreign platforms like Facebook and Snapchat. The latest company data revealed that more than 95 million videos are viewed on the platform every day. In the last 45 days, over 2.6 billion videos on the app have been watched by its consumers.

Growing from strength to strength on the back of innovative business strategies, Chingari has become one of the major players in the Indian short-video platform and has gained further encouragement by the massive increase in subscriber base and average time spent.

Recently, the Chingari Team also collaborated with DanceWithMadhuri, providing users with a chance to access dance lessons and latest videos especially by legendary Madhuri Dixit-Nene and dance gurus like Pandit Birju Maharaj, Remo D’souza, and Terence Lewis amongst other ace choreographers.

Not just this, Chingari also teamed up with content house NH Studioz to distribute Indian cinema around the globe. For movie lovers, the platform screened blockbuster films through this association.

Notably, homegrown short video app Chingari allows its users to download and upload videos, chat with friends, interact with new people, share content, browse through feed, and much more. The app aces in offering — games, news, short entertaining videos — the three things Indians enjoy the most.