Holi the sustainable way – celebrate the hues of life at Woods At Sasan

New Delhi, March: Mark your calendars for March 18th and spend the day with your loved ones celebrating Holi the traditional way – with a splash of organic colours and regional flavours in the beautiful setting of Woods At Sasan.

Woods At Sasan, a biophilic retreat in the Sasan Gir forest, Gujarat, realises that today’s travellers want more meaningful experiences, a healthy dose of nature, and to immerse themselves in their chosen destination’s culture and surroundings. Holi is India’s most popular celebration because it brings people together and colours them with joy and love. Woods At Sasan believes in maintaining a connection to nature while still having fun.

Commenting on the Holi festivities Mr. Maulik Bhagat Founder, 1000 Island Hotels & Resorts said, “Holi is a day that’s enthusiastically celebrated to welcome the beautiful season of spring. With guests optimistic about making the most of long weekends, there is also an increased importance for health and safety, flexibility and diversity in experiences. At Woods At Sasan we have specially curated our celebrations to make our guests experience the wonderful colours of nature, while enjoying a safe and sustainable Holi – you can play and enjoy the event to the fullest with all-natural, organic colours.”

While at Woods At Sasan, join in the eco-friendly Holi festivities. The bright orange flowers of the Flame-of-the-forest or kesudo as they are locally known, are steeped in water to make a deep, vibrant yellow – a safe, organic and healthy colour with which to enjoy the festival. Bathing in this water during summertime is a wonderful way to keep the skin cool and rash-free – it aids in cleansing the blood of free radicals and its natural sulphur content helps keep skin healthy.

Holi celebrations call for fun and frolic to celebrate the festive furor and the victory of good over evil. Woods At Sasan will make sure that this Holi is a memorable one for you and your family – a time of joyful revelry with traditional delicacies, upbeat music and interactive art and pottery sessions, all while you celebrate the festival in high spirits with your loved ones.