Holi Weekend Getaway and celebration within Your City

March 12, 2022 Neel Achary Business 0
Celebrate Holi with TCL Days on Amazon with New Offers on Smart 4K UHD and 4K QLED

Holi is just around the corner- get set to paint each other in the colors of joy. It is an occasion that brings in unadulterated joy and mirth, fun, play, music and dance, and of course lots of bright colors to make festive graffiti on every heart.

Holi

Plan a weekend Holi celebration by the beach with your family and friends and make this Holi a memorable one. The Resort has introduced a special Holi weekend getaway stay package which includes live music, fun games, adventure activities for the kids, bonfire,s and special Holi delicacies. Enjoy a lavish Holi brunch that starts with thirst-quenching Matka drinks like Thandai, Jal Jeera, and mouth-watering traditional Gujiyas, Imarti Live. Gorge on traditional delicacies like Lakhnawai Veg Korma, Corn Bhuna Saag, Pakoda Kadhi, Charcoal Beagle with Chicken, Murg Laziz, Asian Green with Hoisin sauce, Murg Dhania Shorba and Rara Gosh.

Where – The Resort, Madh-Marve, Malad, Mumbai

Call: 02235202888 / 02250555777

About Neel Achary 11977 Articles
Neel Achary is the editor of Business News This Week. He has been covering all the business stories, economy, and corporate stories.
Website Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube LinkedIn