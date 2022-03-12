Holi Weekend Getaway and celebration within Your City

Holi is just around the corner- get set to paint each other in the colors of joy. It is an occasion that brings in unadulterated joy and mirth, fun, play, music and dance, and of course lots of bright colors to make festive graffiti on every heart.

Plan a weekend Holi celebration by the beach with your family and friends and make this Holi a memorable one. The Resort has introduced a special Holi weekend getaway stay package which includes live music, fun games, adventure activities for the kids, bonfire,s and special Holi delicacies. Enjoy a lavish Holi brunch that starts with thirst-quenching Matka drinks like Thandai, Jal Jeera, and mouth-watering traditional Gujiyas, Imarti Live. Gorge on traditional delicacies like Lakhnawai Veg Korma, Corn Bhuna Saag, Pakoda Kadhi, Charcoal Beagle with Chicken, Murg Laziz, Asian Green with Hoisin sauce, Murg Dhania Shorba and Rara Gosh.

Where – The Resort, Madh-Marve, Malad, Mumbai

Call: 02235202888 / 02250555777