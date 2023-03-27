Holiday Inn Chennai OMR IT Expressway Celebrates The Earth Hour

A Single Hour to Inspire a Movement to Protect Our Planet

Holiday Inn Chennai OMR IT Expressway over the weekend celebrated Earth hour by turning off their non-essential lights for an hour to raise awareness of Earth Day and its significance. The lights were replaced by candlelight in appropriate public areas such as the lounge, Café-G, the bar, hotel lobby and reception area. The hotel even requested its guests to turn off their lights in their rooms during this hour. The hotel are keen supporters of sustainable practices, reduction of energy consumption, carbon emissions and working towards a more sustainable future.