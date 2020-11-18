‘Holidays On Wheels’ delivers Thanksgiving meals to families with children in Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL. —Tampa Bay Network to End Hunger (TBNEH), a tri-county leader in hunger relief, research and program development, will deliver ‘Holidays On Wheels’, which includes a full holiday meal to transportation-disadvantaged and homebound families with children in Tampa Bay on Tuesday, November 17. ‘Holidays On Wheels’ was developed, in partnership with Metropolitan Ministries, to ensure that every family has a nutritious and joyous Holiday celebration.

“I am so thankful this program is available to people like me. I lost my job because of COVID and we have been struggling,” said Rita, Holidays On Wheels head of household. “I have three young children and after losing my job I had to give up my car and keeping our cabinets full has been hard enough. And with the holidays coming, I wasn’t sure how I was going to give my family Thanksgiving. Thank you for helping us during this difficult time. You are a blessing.”

Tomorrow, TBNEH will utilize 150 volunteers to deliver turkeys and meal ingredients for Thanksgiving to 600 families, including over 3,000 individuals, that are homebound or do not have access to a working or reliable vehicle. For those families that have their own transportation, Metropolitan Ministries will host their annual drive-through Holiday Tent. Together, TBNEH and Metropolitan Ministries will work together to serve the entire community with food for the holidays in the tri-county area.

‘Holidays On Wheels’ deliveries will take place between 10:00 AM-2:00 PM on Tuesday, November 17 (delivery of Thanksgiving meal ingredients). Volunteers will pick up route sheets and special delivery items from various Metropolitan Ministry Holiday Tent pick-up sites throughout the tri-county area and will utilize their own vehicles to deliver food and joy this holiday season.

The Network is currently accepting donations at www.networktoendhunger.org to help support the Holidays On Wheels program. For more information, please call (813) 344-5837.