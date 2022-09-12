Home Centre to offer a wide range of stylish and affordable furniture on Flipkart ahead of the festive season

Delhi, September 12, 2022 : In the run to the upcoming festive season, Flipkart, India’s homegrown e-commerce marketplace, today announced that Home Centre, one of the country’s leading home accessories brands, will strengthen its offerings in the contemporary furniture segment on the platform With this development, millions of customers across the country will get access to a wide range of modular furniture, home furnishings, home accessories, bed and bath products and kitchenware during the festive season.

In the past year, Flipkart has witnessed a 2X year-on-year growth in the demand for furniture, with a majority of new customers coming in from tier-3 and beyond cities. Leveraging the platform, Home Centre will now be able to to reach out to customers across the country from its current presence in over 50 cities. Home Centre’s large portfolio of furniture encompasses multiple categories, including bedroom, living room and dining room furniture will help expand Flipkart’s rapidly growing product portfolio.

Speaking about the launch, Manish Kumar, Senior Vice President, Flipkart, said, “Over the last couple of years, there’s been a growing affinity towards purchasing furniture online and Flipkart has been at the forefront of fulfilling customers’ evolving requirements through a wide selection of quality furniture, deliverable to 100% of all serviceable pin codes. During the upcoming season, as customers look to redo their homes, we are committed to offering them the largest selection of quality furniture at their fingertips. We are delighted that Home Centre will be bringing their high-quality furniture offerings to millions of our customers from across the country. This partnership is also in line with our commitment to enable brands, sellers and manufacturers to reach a pan-India customer base through our technology platform and state-of-the-art supply chain.”

Commenting on the partnership, Sitaram Kumar, Chief Executive Officer, Home Centre, said, “With increasing exposure to the latest trends and a growing inclination towards home decor, people across India continue to seek personal style-forward choices for their furniture that also offer great value for money. Contemporary collections are in great demand today, especially in tier-2 and 3 cities, but access is limited. Home Centre aims to fill this void in collaboration with Flipkart’s all- encompassing furniture catalogue at accessible price points to customers across the country.”

Flipkart Furniture today offers over 3 lakh furniture items across 50+ categories and offers doorstep delivery and installation services to customers across 100% of serviceable pin codes across the country.

Flipkart has also enabled accessibility for customers through its affordable payment constructs such No Cost EMI, Debit Card EMI etc., and value-added services like insurance, warranty, repair and maintenance to offer an end-to-end experience to customers. The company is deploying new-age technological solutions such as the augmented reality-powered Flipkart Camera on the Flipkart App, which enables customers to view the selected furniture in their physical environment and allows them to estimate the size and fit of the product and understand its aesthetics before making a purchase decision.