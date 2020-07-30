Home Credit India announces the appointment of Sameer Katdare as Chief Risk Officer

New Delhi, July 30, 2020: Home Credit India (HCIN), a local arm of the international consumer finance provider with operations spanning over Europe and Asia, today announced the appointment of Sameer Katdare as Chief Risk Officer. Sameer brings with him a rich experience of more than 20 years in the Retail Banking sector across America, South Asia, and ASEAN.

In his current role, Sameer is responsible for overall Risk Management framework and governance, oversight of Collection Operations and further strengthening of risk processes and capabilities. Prior to this, Sameer was with Standard Chartered Bank for 9 years in Mumbai and Singapore, He was the Regional Head for Credit Risk Management for South Asia and ASEAN. Sameer has also been associated with CapitalOne in its US Card and Small Business Banking units.

On his appointment, Mr Sameer Katdare said; “The NBFC sector is in the middle of a fundamental transformation, driven by a culture of risk identification, challenge and mitigation, new client expectations, innovation and growth. Home Credit India is well-established with rich Global experience in consumer lending space enabled by Risk and Technology. The company is brimming with great opportunities to serve its customers with best-in-class financing options. I look forward to joining such a dynamic organization and be part of the Risk transformation journey”

Welcoming Sameer on-board, Mr Ondrej Kubik, Chief Executive Officer, Home Credit India said; “I am happy that Sameer has joined our leadership team. The changing dynamics of the industry makes the role of Chief Risk Officer vital for the functioning of any organization. Sameer, with his extensive experience in risk mitigation, will prove to be a tremendous asset for us, as his vision would advance our risk management portfolio. I welcome Sameer and look forward to working with him.”

Home Credit India serves over 11.3 million customers with various flexible loan options. Being a leader in the financing business of sub Rs 10,000 category, the company provides a plethora of hassle-free financing options from a strong network of around 31,500 points-of-sale (PoS) present over 350 cities. The company is committed to drive credit penetration and broaden financial inclusion through responsible lending in the country.