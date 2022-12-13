Home Credit India releases second brand campaign – Khushiyon Mein Der Kaisi.. on lines of the new ‘Zindagi Hit!’ brand thought

New Delhi, December 13 2022: Home Credit India (HCIN), a local arm of the leading global consumer finance provider, unveiled its second brand campaign – Khushiyon Mein Der Kaisi.. on lines of its new brand thought ‘Zindagi Hit’. This campaign is an effort to have sustained brand connect with Home Credit consumers and potential loans seekers. The AV showcases Home Credit as an enabler, trusted by 1.5Cr+ customers with the support and special relation enjoyed with over 50,000 retail partner network pan-India, towards fulfilling consumer aspirations and helping them to extract more from life – now leading to more celebrations.

This campaign comes on the heels of Home Credit, on Diwali festival, having launched its new brand thought – “Zindagi Hit”, as an effort to redefine the brand connect with consumers in the endeavour to fulfil aspirations. It was also the time when Home Credit India has completed 10 years in India market as a RBI regulated consumer NBFC this year.

The narrative of the new digital campaign revolves around a father-daughter relation where, a father with his daughter at a mobile retail shop is struggling to buy a new smartphone for his daughter who needs it to complete her school project. Seeing the helplessness of the father, the shop owner suggests him to buy a new phone by getting it financed through Home Credit India. Herein lies the value of Home Credit India, who financially empowers borrowers through easy and hassle-free loans that bring to reality every wish & aspiration. At the end of the video, the father is elated to tell the shopkeeper that his daughter won an award, and it was possible only because of Home Credit.

The value proposition of Home Credit India’s campaign centres on traits such as optimism, progress, trustworthiness, transparency, and that of an enabler, making it a brand of choice when it comes to consumer loans. The ‘Zindagi Hit’ campaign is live across digital platforms including Home Credit’s social channels such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn, and on a popular OTT platform – MX Player.

Having built a strong brand presence in the country, Home Credit India is currently operating in over 625 cities, with a network of 53,000 points of sale (PoS) and a growing customer base of 15 million. A responsible consumer lender, Home Credit India has also engaged more than 3 million individuals through

its financial literacy campaign – Paise Ki Paathshala – to foster a responsible borrowing culture in society at large.