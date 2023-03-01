Home Credit India unveils Holi campaign with new digital AV under Zindagi Hit! brand thought

Hyderabad/New Delhi, February 2023: Home Credit India (HCIN), a local arm of the leading global consumer finance provider, today launched the third campaign under its ‘Zindagi Hit!’ brand thought. In the run-up to the Holi festival, the new digital AV showcases Home Credit as an enabler towards fulfilling consumer aspirations and helping them lead a life of financial independence. The value proposition of Home Credit India’s campaign centres on traits such as optimism, progress, trustworthiness, transparency, and that of an enabler, making it a brand of choice when it comes to consumer loans.

This campaign is an effort to have sustained brand connect with Home Credit consumers and potential loans seekers. Home Credit India had launched its new brand thought “Zindagi Hit!”, during Diwali in October last year. It was followed up with the second leg of the brand campaign – ‘Khushiyon Mein Der Kaisi’ – launched in December.

The narrative of the new digital campaign revolves around a mother-son relationship where a mother is disheartened as neither her son is able to visit her on Holi nor is she able to video call him as her phone is broken. The worried son, while strolling in the market, spots a local mobile shop promoting Home Credit finance. The mobile retailer suggests him to get a new phone financed in lieu of a small amount. Herein lies the value of Home Credit, who financially empowers borrowers through easy and hassle-free loans that bring to reality every wish & aspiration. The video ends with the son gifting his mother a new smartphone and affirming to her that it has been bought ethically (“izzat se liya hai”). With Home Credit, he has found a new hope and confidence in being able to give a better life to his family.

Speaking on the new campaign under ‘Zindagi Hit!’ brand thought, Ashish Tiwari, Chief Marketing Officer, Home Credit India, said, “The narrative of this new brand campaign hinges on accessibility, convenience, and trust. The brand thought ‘Zindagi Hit!’ aims to foster financial freedom to millions of people and help them celebrate all moments of life with respect. Home Credit believes loan is an empowerment for right use cases and we are focused on addressing the unmet credit needs of our customers by combining the convenience of varied financing options such as EMI Card to transparency and accessibility.”

The brand campaign is live across all Home Credit’s social media channels such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn.

The brand is trusted by 1.5Cr+ customers and 50,000+ retail partner network pan-India. As a responsible consumer lender, Home Credit India has also engaged with more than 3 million individuals through its financial literacy campaign – Paise Ki Paathshala – to foster a responsible borrowing culture in society at large.