Home First Finance debuts at 19% premium over issue price on Listing Day

Chennai: Home First Finance Company India Ltd, a technology-driven affordable housing finance company catering to the lower and middle income group’s housing finance needs, particularly first home buyers, listed on the exchanges at a 19 % premium over its issue price. The shares of the company on trading closure settled slightly above its issue price at 527.40 per share on BSE and 522.50 per share on NSE.

The initial public offering, whose IPO closed on Monday, January 25, 2021, was offered at a lower price band of Rs 517 per share and higher price band of Rs 518 per share and found a great response from all investor categories to be subscribed over 27 times.

As per BSE, the total quantity traded stood at 20.25 lacs shares with a delivery quantity percentage of 33.06%. Quantity traded and delivery quantity percentage at NSE was 2.29 crs shares and 41.16% respectively. Total Turnover (BSE+NSE) on Day 1 stood at Rs. 1564.76 crs.

The Market Capitalization of the Company post today’s closing price stood at Rs. 4608.78 crores as per BSE data.

About Home First Finance Company Ltd.

Home First was founded in 2010 and over the last 10 years has established its presence in over 60 districts across 11 states and a union territory with a significant presence in the urbanized regions of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. The company targets first time home buyers and leverages technology to deliver the service with minimum disruption to the work routines of its customers. The company’s customers are typically salaried customers who work in small firms or self-employed customers who run small businesses. The company deploys proprietary machine learning and customer scoring models for underwriting and delivers quick turnaround times to its customers. As of September 30, 2020, Home First has an AUM of INR 3730 cr with a Net worth of INR 988 cr and GNPA of 0.74%.