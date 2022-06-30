Home-focused D2C Brand “HomeTales” clocks over 200% growth in FY 22

New Delhi, June 30, 2022: Home-focused Indian D2C brand HomeTales today announced a 204 percent increase in sales volumes in FY22 . Established in 2020, HomeTales offers a wide selection of products designed and adapted for Indian households.

While the HomeTales range comprises over 3500 products, more than 90% of the sales come from leading categories like kitchenware, storage products, bed linen, home decor and tools & hardware for home use.

Owned by Stellaro Brands, HomeTales is differentiated by its approach in designing products based on needs identified by online users. Consumer insights are gathered through live discussions, customer feedback, and extensive use of analytics to capture and understand the preferences and needs of a diverse customer base through their online behaviour.

For instance, the bed sheets by HomeTales are also available in certain non-standard sizes to cater to custom-sized beds in Indian households. Given many users move homes frequently as per the job requirements, HomeTales offers a wide range of collapsible wardrobes that can be packed and moved easily. Similarly saree covers to protect delicate garments, flexible closet organisers, anti-vibration pads for washing machines, easy-to-move furniture base stands, Indian-themed religious wall decorations etc are some of the products successfully launched by HomeTales to meet the specific needs of Indian buyers.

Indian families spending a lot of time at home during the pandemic-impacted last two years have spurred spending on the home category. With homes doubling up as their office and workout space, kids’ rooms being remodelled to be classrooms, they are willing to spend more to make their homes more functional for how they currently live. “From work from home to now hybrid routines, people have a changed perspective on their homes. They are okay with spending more on house improvement and upgrades and have a greater interest in home-related products. With HomeTales, there is a great opportunity to offer good quality, contemporary and affordable home products to Indian consumers.” said Stellaro Brands spokesperson.

In the last two years, users have focussed on upgrading their kitchens with effort-saving appliances like compact choppers, tools like multi-function vegetable & fruit peelers, air-tight storage jars, set of microwave safe bowls, glass containers with lids, stainless steel oil dispensers, LPG cylinder trolleys etc. Additionally, customers also bought bed linen items like bed sheets, washable quilts, sets of towels and wall decals. Storage units to store clothes, books, toys and other household items also saw a sharp increase in demand. The gardening & related category was one of the most popular ones as many new and existing users turned to gardening as a way of relaxation. Some of the most bought items include fruits and vegetable seeds, pot holders, water sprinkler attachments and bio compost. With more free time and an uptick in DIY culture, customers also bought home improvement tools including complete home tool kits.

Available on Snapdeal, 57% of the demand for HomeTales came from Tier 3 cities in states of Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh. A network of sellers, who were licensed to use the HomeTales brand, catered to this need from their establishments in Gujarat, Tamil Nadu & Haryana. High quality, modern products that meet specific user needs is HomeTales approach to serve its users. Its range of cookware & bakeware, bedding and quilts, home & kitchen tools, decor items, house & kitchen cleaners and candle & fragrances is priced for value between Rs 150 – 550.