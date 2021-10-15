Home Furnishings Retailer Launches New Immersive Colour Shopping Experience

Home furnishings retailer Terrys has unveiled its brand-new online immersive shopping experience, which tailors shopping specifically by colour palette.

The family run business, which has a store in Staffordshire and an e-commerce site which serves customers across the UK, specialises in homewares and textiles.

The unique Shop by Colour concept has been months in the making, after the retailer experienced a huge surge in on-site searches for colour related terms. With shades such as ‘grey’, ‘blue’ and ‘green’ all featuring in the most popular terms searched from the homepage, the retailer set out to create an experience for its customers which is specifically tailored to their wants and needs.

The Shop by Colour concept brings together the most popular colours that Terrys’ customers regularly search for, all-in-one place. The online hub includes individual categories which incorporate Terrys full offering for each specific shade, inclusive of curtain fabric, made-to-measure curtains, made-to-measure blinds, ready-made blinds, bedding and cushions.

With most people short on time, Terrys are confident that this new way of shopping will act as a stress-free way to fully furnish a room. Where previously a customer may have needed to navigate between several different categories to be able to view different types of products in complimentary shades, this information is now available at the simple click of a button.

Gareth Coxall, Marketing and Creative Director at Terrys says “It’s been a really challenging 18-months for many, and with so many of us going back to work and juggling this with everyday life, we know time is of the essence.

“Being able to offer a unique service that we know our customers crave, whilst also making the customer journey easier, is a huge bonus for us. We’re absolutely thrilled with the feedback we’ve received so far on our new shopping experience and hope that it helps in aiding our customers to achieve their dream homes.”

This innovative expansion comes off the back of a record year in sales for Terrys, with the retailer posting a huge 109% yearly increase in revenue earlier this year following a huge surge in demand for homewares throughout lockdown.

The retailer has also continued to bolster its brand wins throughout 2021, broadening its already extensive offering to include popular designer collections such as Laurence Llewelyn Bowen and SkinnyDip, as well as celebrity collections including both Tess Daly and Paloma Faith’s ranges.