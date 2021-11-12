HomeFirst augments its management team for its next phase of growth

Considering the new phase of growth and expansion, the company proposes to expand the management team with the appointment of a Chief Technology Officer (CTO) & Chief Risk Officer (CRO). We are pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Dharmvir Singh and Mr. Ashishkumar Darji as CTO and CRO respectively.

Commenting on the appointment, Mr. Manoj Viswanathan, MD & CEO said “These appointments underline our focus and commitment to two critical factors that have contributed to the company’s success in affordable housing finance viz., technology and risk management. With these appointments, we will further strengthen our approach to risk and accelerate our journey to becoming a large mortgage fintech player.”

Commenting on the appointment, Mr. Dharmvir Singh (CTO) said “Excited to work with Manoj and take the organization to the next level of growth with a strong focus on technology. I am delighted to join HomeFirst which is creating a blue ocean in the space of the affordable housing finance business. Digital transformation is not a destination, it’s a continuous journey that makes an organization better than a previous version of it.”

Commenting on the appointment, Mr. Ashishkumar Darji (CRO) said “Would like to leverage on my experience as a banker and as a consultant to support HomeFirst in enhancing risk management practices to protect it from material risks and at the same time support technology-driven sustainable growth opportunities.”

Mr. Dharmvir Singh has experience of over 15 years as a technology leader in various organizations such as TCS, Birlasoft, IBM & Wipro Technologies executing several large-scale green-field platform implementations in BFSI space covering several million customers. His last assignment was with Hero Fincorp where he led the digital transformation for retail business which is the largest portfolio of the group. With Hero Fincorp he also played a key role in the end-to-end digital transformation of customer acquisition processes including automated underwriting, servicing, mobility experience, analytics & data platforms, operational process automation, and digital marketing. He was responsible for defining & Implementing technology strategies to fuel breakthrough results leading to business-led innovation on IT platforms that meet internal and external stakeholders’ expectations. Dharmvir holds a B.Tech in computer science & engineering from Uttar Pradesh Technical University, Lucknow, and an MBA from IIM-Kozhikode.

Mr. Ashishkumar Darji is a risk management professional with experience of sixteen years in the Banking and Financial Services sector. His experience spans regulatory compliance, risk management, and risk modeling. Over the last 17 years, he has extensively worked for entities in India, Europe, Asia, and Middle East markets leading large engagements for implementation of Basel II & Basel III, ICAAP, IFRS 9, risk analytics, ERM, and other regulatory guidelines. He has hands-on experience in credit, market, and operational risk management.

Prior to joining Home First, Ashish was Technical Director at KPMG where he worked for 7 years in the risk management area. Previously Ashish has also worked with State Bank of India, Kotak Securities Limited, and Clearing Corporation of India Limited in risk management. Ashish is a Chartered Accountant and has also completed his bachelor’s degree in law and banking from the University of Mumbai.