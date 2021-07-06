HomeFirst organises vaccination drive for employees and their dependents

Mumbai, 6th July: HomeFirst Finance Company (HFFC) a technology driven affordable housing finance company recently organised a 7 days’ vaccination drive for their employees, family, friends, and business partners. HomeFirst vaccinated around 2,000 people in 7 days at their Mumbai headquarter.

In collaboration with Project Seva (Synergising efforts to vaccinate all) all the companies in the True North family, along with Apollo Hospitals and Cloudnine; HomeFirst organised this drive together. The objective behind this was to provide free vaccination for all the employees and their dependents including maids, drivers, cooks, and even the lift men and security guards. Everyone was welcome to get (a) shot!

Everyone was assigned a time slot over call / message which resulted in smooth operations. HomeFirst managed to vaccinate around 2,000 people in 7 days.