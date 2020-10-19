Homegrown Brand, AQUOX launches AQUOX AQ-DG 2000 Hypochlorous Acid Generator at 5,999 INR on Amazon

The COVID-19 outbreak has changed the way we live and operate. We all probably knew that most of the fruits and vegetables that we purchase from the market come coated with harmful contaminants like residual pesticides, and other infectious agents, Sanitising the fruits, vegetables, meat and seafood products has been crucial even before the spread of COVID-19 but the pandemic has forced us to get more serious about sanitising what we are bringing home to consume. Unfortunately, many people are forced to use chemical-based disinfectants and cleaning products which are highly toxic and irritants on skin and leave food unsafe for consumption due to residual effect.

While the frequent use of chemical-based disinfectants and cleaning products can help in fighting the spread of the novel virus to certain extent, on a day-to-day life they can be highly dangerous to human health and the environment. A majority of the products contain harmful chemicals like Sodium Hypochlorite, Hydrogen Peroxide, Octanoic acid, Phenolic, Dichloroisocyanurate dehydrate, etc, that can cause hazardous health effects like breathing problems, cough, eye-sore & more in the long run. New-borns, young children & pets are particularly sensitive to the effects of these toxic chemicals.

Moreover, the use of multiple cleaning products like floor & surface disinfectants, bathroom cleaners, glass cleaners, dish washers, chemical-based solutions to wash fruits & vegetables, alcohol-based sanitizers used for multiple purpose in daily living, can turn out to be quite heavy on the pocket and confusing on what to use where.

THE BREAK-THROUGH SOLUTION BY AQUOX – POWERED BY HYPOCHLOROUS ACID (HOCl) GENERATORS

Solving the problem, Indian brand AQUOX has introduced a natural, food-safe and chemical-free all-in-one fruit and vegetable purifier + surface disinfectant + sanitizer + sterilizer + deodorizer + degreaser, which is easy to make at home using Tap Water + Table Salt + Vinegar + Electricity in just 5 minutes.

The AQUOX AQ-DG 2000 effectively cleans and sterilizes fruits, vegetables, meat & seafood. Kills 99.99% bacteria, virus, pesticides and antibiotics from the surface of the food items and keeps them fresh for a longer period, thereby increasing their shelf life and making their consumption safe and healthy. Tested in Indian NABL Certified Lab for Biocode Efficacy that has been proven to effectively eliminating 99.99% of all pathogens as well as removing residual pesticides, microbes, fungi, yeast and molds.

Being 80 times stronger than conventional bleach based disinfection & cleaning products, AQUOX is clearly the multi-purpose solution that we need during these current times and for the future. It can be used across wide range of application to disinfect and sanitize food items, all kind of surfaces, floor, furniture, metal, glass, bathrooms, kitchenware, appliances, baby & pet products, toys, clothes, gadgets, personal care items, cars & more. Use AQUOX as a Hand Sanitizer, Deodorizer and air purifier to remove bad odour from bathrooms, cars, pet smell etc. AQUOX also acts as fast sterilizer and strong Degreaser to remove hard oil stains, grease and dirt from stoves, oven car engine & more.

Being 100% natural, non-toxic, chemical-free & alcohol-free, AQUOX is completely human-friendly, food-safe, kid-friendly, pet-friendly, non-corrosive and environment-friendly in nature.

AQUOX Generator runs on the globally popular HOCl technology used in healthcare, food processing, water treatment, baby products, sanitisation & industrial spaces. The 2-litre generator powers through an electrochemical activation process by converting normal tap water + salt + vinegar into electrolyzed water using electricity, which during the process changes the chemical compound of the solution to produce HYPOCHLOROUS ACID, the same germ-killer human body’s immune system naturally produces.

So, how do these generators transform tap water into a chemical-free purifying solution?

The magic of Hypochlorous acid-based electrolyzed water can be created in just 3 steps within 5 mins at home.

Pour normal tap water in AQUOX

Add table salt

Add vinegar

Power on the electricity to produce a powerful biocide that immediately eliminates any bacteria or virus once it comes in contact, within less than 30 seconds.

Backed by research & clinical studies

HYPOCHLOROUS ACID (HOCl) is an approved, natural disinfectant by WHO, USFDA, US EPA, EU ECHA and other statutory bodies worldwide and has been backed by various research and clinical studies. It has also been proven to be in in the list of disinfectants that can be used against SARS-CoV-2 (covid-19) virus, Influenza, HIV, HERPES and is also effective in killing bacteria, pathogens, germs, microorganisms, pesticides, yeast, mold, fungi, influenza & Noroviruses.

AQUOX is using the same technology to produce HOCl through its generators and offers a natural shield against deadly bacteria & viruses.

AQUOX is a one-time investment that saves money and time and can be used a lifetime. Priced at Rs. 5,999 on Amazon.in, the ease of making the solution is highly superior and safe from the comfort of homes. This makes AQUOX AQ-DG-2000 a cost-effective and earth-friendly alternative to traditional, chemical-based cleaning products and toxic disinfectants which are heavy on your pocket.

AQUOX Kit comes with accessories worth Rs. 2000/-, which includes a Generator, Measuring Cup, Stirrer, Measuring Spoon set, Efficacy testing kit and trigger spray bottles of 500ml, 300ml and 100ml.

Speaking on the launch of the globally proven innovative kitchen solution, Mr. Jagdish Rajpurohit, President of AQUOX said, “Imagine your world free from harmful & toxic cleaning products and yet most effective in killing the deadly viruses & bacteria. The COVID 19 outbreak may have been creating havoc at present urging people to rely on sanitisation for their personal safety, it has brought a new emphasis on food hygiene, to fight bacteria and deadly viruses.

Using multiple cleaning and sanitizing products on what we consume exposes us to their highly toxic and hazardous nature. While this virus will gradually get eliminated someday, using chemical-based cleaning solutions is going to negatively impact our health and lifestyle and the environment in the long run. We need a natural and effective, all-in-one solution.

Our portable disinfectant generator is completely safe and natural to use for families. Its multi-purpose nature makes it the most viable product for every household and there is no need to bother about the nutritional value of the food as well, as the solution retains the basic quality and even removes any bad odour while cleaning them properly for safe and healthy consumption. Another major benefit of is that it is extremely cost-effective given the current scenario where every household, as well as a commercial organisation, is going to spend annually Rs. 20,000 – 25,000 on disinfectants, sanitizers and cleaning products.”

AQUOX – COMMERCIAL SOLUTION

Besides homes & small offices, the HYPOCHLOROUS ACID (HOCl) GENERATORS by AQUOX are also available for application in commercial, industrial & large enterprises for Hospitals, Food processing industry and any application wanting on-site disinfectant generation to be used as a Biocide and addressing issues of Biofilm.

The generators produce hypochlorous acid, a substance that also occurs in the human immune system and is hence harmless. This biocide is highly efficient in the destruction of biofilm, germs and bacteria, without harming humans, environment or staff and is extremely cost-effective to produce at the cost of water & electricity.

Available in small, mid and large capacities from 5 Litres per hour to 6000 Litres per hour with applications ranging from Restaurants, Hotels, Hospitals, Factories, Schools, Government buildings, Public buildings, Housing Societies, Poultry farms, Food processing, Swimming pools or even city water purification. HOCl is your answer to leading a chemical-free and yet safe disinfection usage for your work environment at the cost of Water + Salt.

Amazon – https://www.amazon.in/dp/B08K95LXGT/ref=cm_sw_r_wa_api_i_v7xIFbB79WAMK