Homegrown Protein Brand, Fit AF launched to Indianise the health and fitness industry

National, June 2022: With soft launch in September 2021, Fit AF has launched its product portfolio of whey protein in the Indian market with its curated and specialized approach towards holistic solutions for the Indian health and fitness industry. The D2C brand is manufactured and packaged in Hyderabad, making it one of the few protein brand to be produced locally in India for the customers.

Fit AF operates under the parent company Fitride Labs Private Limited and has Aman Lalwani in the role of Chief Executive Officer and Director to lead the executional and innovation strategy. Aman identified the disconnect in the fitness and supplement industry in India as an opportunity to make a revolutionizing impact with the vision to promote a new lifestyle and conscious choices. The brand envisions to diminish the void of good-tasting protein in the Indian health and nutrition industry through the brand.

Easy to blend and consume, whey protein by Fit AF is on a mission to capture mindshare and become the preferred choice of fitness and wellness enthusiasts across India over the next three years with an ever evolving flavor portfolio for its audience. By 2025, the startup aims to capture 3% market share of the INR 1300 cr Indian Sports Nutrition market which is expected to reach approximately INR 2000 crores by 2023 and INR 3000 crores by 2025 respectively.

Mr. Aman Lalwani, Chief Executive Officer and Director, Fitride Labs Pvt Ltd, shares, “People assume that nutritious foods are unappealing and do not taste great. However, at Fit AF, we aim to scale the Indian fitness industry to newer heights, maintaining the balance of taste and nutrition. Our mission is to help every Indian get fit by making better and healthier choices every day.”

Currently the homegrown whey protein brand caters to flavors like rich chocolate, kesar badam, alphonso mango, rose milk and french vanilla that are available on their website getfitaf.in.

Aiming to continue the progress and reach on quick e-commerce marketplaces, Fit AF is progressing to set up their own offline distribution network starting from South India and across the country where people aspire for better quality and stronger value proposition, through a multi-channel strategy.