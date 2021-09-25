Homes worth Rs 27,500 Cr sold in Pune b/w Jan-July 2021, up 27% vs 2019 – CREDAI Report

Pune’s housing market staged a major comeback despite the pandemic, selling homes worth Rs 27,500 Cr between January and July 2021. This is 27% higher than sales of about Rs 21,500 Cr between January and July in 2019.

This data has been presented in a report by CREDAI-Pune Metro and real estate analysts CRE Matrix. It was released during the CREDAI-Pune Metro’s 38th Annual General Meeting. CREDAI members including Anil Pharande, President, Arvind Jain, Secretary and Vice-Presidents including Ranjit Naiknavare, Amar Manjrekar, Manish Jain, Rajesh Choudhary, Vinod Chandwani and Aditya Javdekar and Members of Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Ltd including Dr. Brijesh Dixit, MD and Atul Gadgil, Director and Abhishek Gupta, CEO, CRE Matrix were present during the meet.

Talking about number of homes sold, there was just 8% rise in this period. Between Jan-July 2019, around 49,000 houses were sold. This has increased to about 53,000 homes in the corresponding period of 2021. The higher growth percentage in sales value as against number of units shows a big increase in the sale of higher ticket size homes during the pandemic.

Homes priced over Rs 2 Cr per unit saw cumulative sales of Rs 2,350 Cr in Jan.-July 2021 period against Rs 1,250 Cr in corresponding period in 2019 – an 88% growth in overall sales value in the period.