Hon’ble Defence Minister Shri Rajnath Singh to Inaugurate Nucleome’s NKC Centre for Genomics Research in Hyderabad

Hon’ble Minister of Defence, Shri Rajnath Singh will inaugurate leading genomics research and solution provider Nucleome’s maiden NKC Centre for Genomics Research in Hyderabad today. Once operational, it will be South Asia’s most advanced genomics laboratory. The laboratory is being established in the memory of the late 6-time Member of the Parliament from Khandwa, Shri Nand Kumar Singh Chauhan.

Hon’ble Minister of Defence, Shri Rajnath Singh will be the Chief Guest at the inauguration, to be held at Le Meridien at 10:30 AM in the presence of Shri Dushyant Singh Baghel, MD and CEO, Nucleome Informatics. Special Guests at the event will include Hon’ble Union Minister of Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare, Shri Narendra Singh Tomar and Hon’ble Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shri Shivraj Chauhan, and Hon’ble Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India, Prof K VijayRaghavan will be the Keynote Speaker.

Other Guests of Honour at the inauguration will comprise National General Secretary, Bharatiya Janata Party, Shri Kailash Vijayvargiya, Rajya Sabha MP Shri Rajendra Gehlot and Shri Ajay Pratap Singh as well as Hon’ble Secretary, Department of Biotechnology, Ministry of Science and Technology, Dr Renu Swarup, Hon’ble Secretary, Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Shri Atul Chaturvedi, and Shri Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary of Departments of the Industries & Commerce (I&C) and Information Technology (IT), Government of Telangana.

Nucleome will soon begin to provide in-house DrSeq suite of predictive genomics products in healthcare to analyse the data of RNA sequencing. The laboratory will help expand the scope of Nucleome’s in-house services with NovaSeq 6000 and GeneTitan platforms and allow seamless cross-platform services.