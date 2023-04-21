Hon’ble Governor Dr. (Smt.) Tamilisai Soundararajan, inaugurates Talent Hunt – 2023 hosted by Aditya Mehta Foundation!

Hyderabad, April 21st, 2023: Aditya Mehta Foundation (AMF), in association with Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti and Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan; is hosting a camp, the Talent Hunt – 2023, from April 21st to 25th, 2023, to spot talent among the under-17 Para athletes. Chief Guest Dr. (Smt.) Tamilisai Soundararajan, Hon’ble Governor of Telangana; inaugurated the Camp, today at Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, (Ranga Reddy), HCU Road, Gachibowli. Guests of Honour Ms Shilpa Reddy, Trustee AMF, Ex Mrs. India and Entrepreneur; Shri Vinayak Garg, Commissioner, Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti and Dr Manju Nath, Deputy Commissioner, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan; graced the occasion. Aditya Mehta, Founder, AMF; was present on the occasion. The five-day Camp will train the under-17 Para athletes and prepare them to participate in the forthcoming national and international tournaments like Para Youth Asian Games and Youth- Paralympics.

The Talent Hunt -2023, is the biggest camp since 2016, when it was started. This Camp will have over 400 children from Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti Schools, and Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan. A Centre of Excellence is being established for children with special needs, by Aditya Mehta Foundation in association with the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya. One hundred children selected from this Camp will be trained for para-sports at the Aditya Mehta Foundation’s Infinity Para Sports Academy making them ready for the Youth Paralympics, Youth Asian Championship, Junior World Cup and Junior Nationals and many more national and international tournaments.

Aditya Mehta Foundation in association with Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti and Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan is screening for talent at the grass root level, which will in turn help children with special needs to earn dignity through parasports, says Aditya Mehta.

The Talent Hunt (National Training Camp (NTC)) was started in 2016 in association with ITBP, later for three years from 2017 to 2019 it was conducted in association with BSF at Bangalore The last NTC was hosted in association with the BSF at Amdavad, Gujarat in 2022. Aditya Mehta Foundation signed an MOU with Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti and did a camp for 180 people in Jawaharlal Navodaya Vidyalaya Haridwar which is under Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti. Around 40 athletes were screened from this Camp and 25 were trained by AMF. These athletes have started getting national medals and few of them qualified for international tournaments. The people identified from 2016 onwards from ITBP and BSF also are winning non stop medals nationally and internationally.

AMF is Asia’s first Para Sports Academy and Rehabilitation Centre. AMF has made Hyderabad as Hub for para-sports. People with Disabilities (PWDs) from all over the Nation come to AMF to train. AMF overall has trained 7000 + people with disabilities including children with special needs. These trained para- athletes have won over 229+ medals internationally for the nation.