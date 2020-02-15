Hon’ble Governor Dr (Smt) Tamilisai Soundararajan, inaugurates the Apollo Cancer Conclave!

The four day 5th Apollo Cancer Conclave and 8th Cancer CI-2020, being hosted by Apollo Cancer Institutes and CURE Foundation India and held from February 13th to 16th, 2020, was formally inaugurated by the Chief Guest Dr (Smt) Tamilisai Soundararajan, Hon’ble Governor of Telangana State; on Friday at HICC. Also present on the occasion were Guests of Honour Shri Etela Rajender, Minister for Medical & Health and Family Welfare, Govt. of Telangana; Ms Preetha Reddy, Vice Chairperson, Apollo Hospitals; Dr Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals; Dr Dattatreyudu Nori, International Director – Oncology Services, Apollo Cancer Institutes; Dr P Vijay Anand Reddy, Chairman, Org. Committee, Apollo Cancer Conclave; Dr T Raja, Co-Chairman – Org. Committee, Apollo Cancer Conclave; Dr Stefan Glueck, Medical Oncology, Summit, NJ, USA.

Dr (Smt) Tamilisai Soundararajan said, the message from Apollo Hospitals through this conference to every citizen is that we are there to care for you and the best care for cancer is now possible. It has advanced and latest treatment options and whatever be the stage of cancer, patient can find solace here. Even in this era with advanced care is available for treating cancer, as a gynecologist, I had come across patients with terminal cancer, this despite the extensive awareness created by the oncologists. Despite the advanced care, we see increasing cases of cancer because of the lifestyle changes, obesity, lack of awareness of early symptoms of cancer. Today we see cases of breast cancer even in young people, this is due to lack of awareness. One should be aware and identify the symptoms early to seek care. As doctors are we taking care of our health, are we getting ourselves screened, the stress and pressure we undergo in our profession is tremendous so we should also take care of our health. So my message to people is be aware of the symptoms, pick up the disease at an early stage and get rid of cancer. I also appreciate the Prime Minister for bringing the Ayushman scheme, when a patient is diagnosed of cancer he needs lots of expensive care, which he can’t afford, but because of schemes like Ayushman Bharat, which included highest cancer care and patient can get more than Rs 5 lakhs for cancer treatment, even Telangana Government has Arogyasri. Though the Government is taking care of your disease treatment, it is the public which should be aware of healthy lifestyle and disease symptoms.

Shri Etela Rajender said, since 2003 Apollo has organised several Cancer conferences and that’s a good sign, Hyderabad has become the medical hub in the country and proud of it. There are 3 aspects which are a challenge in today’s world, how to reduce the treatment expenditure, how to give best treatment and how to give confidence to the patients that he can survive from cancer disease. This despite we getting the latest technology and treatment options available anywhere in the world. Today more than 60% of the deaths are occurring due to Non communicable diseases, which is a dangerous trend. Cancer in the poor, especially women can be devastating to the family, the family will be literally rudderless and will end up on the road. Early detection can help cure cancer, therefore more accessible tests to detect cancer should be found to help them to get checked and prevent cancer and cancer treatment cost should also be within the access of the poor. In Telangana state every year one lakh cases are added, in the country 15 lakh cases are added and aroung 11 lakh die of it, with your experience you should device way to bring down the incidence of cancer

This conference which has become the most sought after Cancer Congress in the country, brings together over 600 acknowledged authorities in various specialities of cancer from across the globe as faculty, which includes 60 faculty members from abroad. Over 3700 delegates from India and abroad are attending the conference. Over the four day they will deliberate the latest treatment modalities and help the doctors in India to practice them for the benefit of the patient here. The topics revolving around latest developments in the field of oncology will have subjects as varied as AI / Machine learning in Oncology; Adaptive Intelligence in Radiotherapy Planning, Innovations in Radiotherapy, to name a few.

This Conclave holds special significance, as the country is witnessing rising incidence of cancer. Reports suggest that India witnesses about 1.2 to 1.5 million new cancer cases every year and this is expected to double in 20 years, which is unsettling. As per WHO guidelines, one cancer centre is required for every 1 million population. However, in a country like India, with a population of 1.25 billion, there are only 400 units. Both the private sector and the government must work together to set up more than 2000 Cancer centres to strengthen the country’s competence and capacity to manage and combat the disease. In the interim, in order to one up the battle against the disease, updating care providers with global intelligence and adequate technology is a requisite and has gained importance.

Dr Vijay Anand Reddy said, in the last few decades cancer care has transited at phenomenally rapid pace from broad based Cancer management to exceedingly precise personalized treatment. Thereby the trauma cancer patients had to endure has been significantly reduced, recovery is speedy and the survival rate has significantly improved. In this dynamically evolving field of Oncology, the practicing Oncologists need to keep abreast with the developments and this Conclave will be immensely beneficial.