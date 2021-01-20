Hon’ble Governor of Maharashtra Shri Bhagat Singh Koshyari launches SAKSHAM-2021

Nagpur / Mumbai: ‘SAKSHAM’, an annual month long, citizen-centric campaign on fuel conservation was launched on saturday by Hon’ble Governor of Maharashtra Shri Bhagat Singh Koshyari at a virtual event, which was attended by Shri P S Ravi Executive Director (Retail), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Shri Amitabh Akhauri, Executive Director, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, Shri Goutam Prasad, Executive Director, Gas Authority Of India Ltd (Gail), Shri. Santosh Nivendkar State Level Co-ordinator (Oil Industry , Maharashtra), BPCL, Shri D N Krishnamurthy, Zonal Head, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd and other officials of the oil and gas industry. During the event the Hon’ble Governor of Maharashtra along with all the participants took pledge on conservation of fuel.

This year, Sanrakshan Kshmata Mahotsav (SAKSHAM) will be conducted from Jan 16 to Feb 15, 2021 with theme ‘Green and Clean Energy’. As a part of this programme, activities such as cycle rally, graffiti and wall painting competitions, debates and quizzes, training for LPG distributors, agricultural workshops for farmers and contest for CNG vehicles will be conducted across various centres by oil marketing companies like BPCL, HPCL & IOC and gas processing & distribution companies like GAIL India.

The task of sensitizing citizens about the conservation of fuel is led by Petroleum Conservation Research Association (PCRA) which promotes energy efficiency and conservation in various sectors. SAKSHAM, being a national outreach campaign will provide a perfect platform to align the masses with the government’s ambitious energy vision and help them make informed energy choices.

SAKSHAM is held every year, as part of people outreach programme. Petroleum Conservation Research Association (PCRA) is a registered society set up under the aegis of Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, Government of India. As a non-profit organization, PCRA is a national government agency engaged in promoting energy efficiency in various sectors of economy.