Hon’ble Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurated Section I Ropeway from Peerkho to Mahamaya

Passenger ropeway Sec I from Peerkho to Mahamaya Temple was inaugurated by the Hon’ble Lt. Governor of J&K Sri Manoj Sinha. Sri Jugal Kishore Sharma, MP Jammu, Mayor Sri Chander Mohan Gupta and Dy. Mayor Smt. Purnima Sharma of Jammu’s other dignitaries were also present at the site.

Damodar Ropeways and Infra Limited, Kolkata built this Ropeway. The ropeway from Peer Kho to Mahamaya Temple is 1.184 km long and goes over the Tawai River giving the passengers a picturesque view of the river and temples situated around both the ends of the river bank. The ropeway capacity is 400 person per hour carrying capacity and moves at a speed of 0-4m/s. The ropeway situated at 86.13 metres of height will have 14 cabins operating on mono cable detachable system.

The Mahamaya Temple ropeway by DRIL is an ‘Atmanirbhar’ vision coming to reality in consonance with our honorable PM’s Make in India dream. Damodar Ropeways & Infra Ltd (DRIL) is a leader in the field of ropeways in India. Since its inception in 1974, it has built the highest number of ropeways and presently they are also having maximum number of ropeways under operation & maintenance in India. Jammu Ropeway has been designed by DRIL and 60% of its equipment is made in India.

Mr. Aditya Chamaria, Managing Director, DRIL upon the successful inauguration of the ropeway said, “This ropeway system is built with state of art technology which will further add to the tourist attraction of Jammu. Ropeways are pollution-free, safe, and environment-friendly modes of transport and will be elevating the stature of Jammu as an environment-friendly tourist destination.”

The inauguration event was also attended by Mr. SK Agarwal, Senior Vice President- Projects, DRIL & Mr. Mirza Khurshid Baig, AGM-Projects.

DRIL has been involved in operating and maintaining the popular Mata Vaishno Devi passenger Ropeway from Bhavan to Bhairon temple in Jammu. Other recently executed projects are 1.8 km long Guwahati Ropeway across the mighty Brahmaputra river, and Passenger Ropeway of 302m long at Chitrakoot (MP), from the bottom of the hill to Hanumandhara Temple.