Hon’ble Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Dr. Virendra Kumar flags-off World Record Expedition team of People with Disabilities to Siachen Glacier from New Delhi

15 Aug 2021, New Delhi: On the occasion of Independence Day, the Honourable Cabinet Minister Dr. Virender Kumar flagged off the vehicle convoy carrying Divyanjan Siachen Glacier expedition team from Dr. Ambedkar International Centre, 15 Janpath New Delhi, in the presence of Shri Vikas Trivedi (Director, DAIC) which is a premier autonomous research body mandated to research and provide policy feed to empower marginalised communities and to bring in Socio-Economic transformation in the society.



The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment is supporting the world record expedition of people with disabilities to Siachen Glacier, which is executed by ‘Team CLAW’ which is a team of Indian Armed Forces Veterans working towards empowering people with disabilities.

“Whether it’s about exploring the depths of the ocean or conquering the heights of mountains, ‘Operation Blue Freedom’ would empower Divyanjans to accomplish their adventurous dreams,” Hon’ble minister Dr. Virender Kumar remarked while offering his best wishes for the convoy team.

He continued “I am encouraged by our physically disabled armed personnel’ great willpower as they prepare to break a new world record. I also believe that including young students in such journeys will help to empower them. I think there should be more of these types of events in the future.”

The Expedition team shall drive from New Delhi to Leh via Manali and shall subsequently undergo three stages of acclimatisation, training, and medical screening before inducting into the Siachen Base Camp for the final expedition.

The final leg of the expedition from Siachen Base Camp to Kumar Post shall commence on 01 Sept 2021.