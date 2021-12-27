Hon’ble Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Electronics and Information Technology to inaugurate STPI’s 62nd Centre at Meerut

Meerut, 27th December 2021: Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Hon’ble Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Electronics and Information Technology will inaugurate STPI-Meerut, the 62nd Centre of STPI on 28th December 2021 at 11 AM in the august presence of Shri Rajendra Agrawal, Hon’ble Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha); Shri Vijay Pal Tomar, Hon’ble Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha); Shri Somendra Tomar, Hon’ble MLA; Shri Arvind Kumar, Director General, STPI and Shri Bhuvnesh Kumar, Joint Secretary, MeitY at ITP-03, Near NH-58 Bypass, VedvyasPuri Yojna, Meerut.

Taking forward the vision of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to ensure holistic development of IT to transform India into a digitally empowered society and knowledge economy, the inauguration of STPI-Meerut Centre will play a catalytic role in empowering the tech start-ups & MSMEs of the region to boost software exports and create employment opportunities while attracting FDI and realizing the vision of Digital Uttar Pradesh.

Under the jurisdictional directorate of STPI-Noida, the Meerut center is the 54thcentre of STPI in Tier-2/3 cities. STPI-Meerut will play a significant role in expanding the IT footprint of Uttar Pradesh and empowering the budding tech entrepreneurs and innovators of Tier-2/3 cities to translate their unique ideas into innovative products.

With a total built-up area of 25,074 sq. ft., the state-of-the-art Incubation facility at STPI-Meerut provides Plug-n-Play space of 3,704 sq. ft. with 133 seats and raw incubation space of 2,021 sq. ft. while warranting high-speed data communication facilities. In FY 2020-21, STPI-registered units contributed Rs. 4,96,313 crores to IT/ITeS exports in which Uttar Pradesh contributed Rs. 22,671 crore.

The facility will offer a vibrant ecosystem for creating a maker culture among the young techno-entrepreneurs and start-ups while empowering them to develop innovative software products to address the challenges of India and the world at large. It will help in boosting the IT exports from the region and generating direct and indirect employment opportunities for the youth of the region.

Benefits of STPI Centre and Incubation Facility:

To promote the region as one of the preferred IT destinations and to attract IT/ITES/ESDM units to the State

To promote the export of IT Software and Services from the region thus contributing to Gross National Exports.

To provide Statutory Services under Software Technology Park (STP) & Electronic Hardware Technology Park (EHTP) Scheme.

To provide state-of-the-art incubation facility, High Speed Data Communication (HSDC) and other value-added services.

To encourage Innovation, creation of IPR & Product Development

Mentoring & Promotional support to start-ups

About STPI:

Established on 5th June 1991, Software Technology Parks of India (STPI), an autonomous society under the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India, has since emerged as the growth driver of Indian IT/ITeS/ESDM industry. With a mandate to promote software and electronic hardware exports from the country by implementing Software Technology Park (STP) & Electronic Hardware Technology Park (EHTP) Schemes, STPI pioneered the ease of doing business for policy governance in India by building a robust ecosystem to provide single window clearance services, world-class internet connectivity, state-of-the-art incubation facilities and other infrastructure services to encourage, promote and boost software exports.

With 11 jurisdictional directorates and 62 centres of which 54 in Tier-2/3 cities, STPI has expanded its presence pan-India to promote software exports, R&D, innovation, and tech-driven entrepreneurship to tier-II/III cities. Working closely with all stakeholders, STPI has played a key role in transforming the country as the preferred IT destination, a fact that aptly proven by the stupendous growth in exports by STPI-registered units from Rs. 52 crores in 1992-93 to Rs. 4,96,313 crores in 2020-21.