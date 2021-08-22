Hon’ble Union Minister Shri Kishan Reddy unveils the poster of the 4th edition of ‘NMDC Grace Cancer Run’!

Hyderabad, August 22nd, 2021: The fourth edition of the ‘NMDC Grace Cancer Run’ with the theme – ‘Beat cancer beyond Covid’, is being organised across the globe, by the city-based Grace Cancer Foundation (GCF) on Sunday 10th October 2021. Shri G. Kishan Reddy, Union Minister for Tourism, Government of India; announced the details of the NMDC Grace Cancer Run and unveiled the poster of the Run, on Sunday at Dilkusha Guest House. Shri Ajay Misra, IAS (Retd.), Former Special Chief Secretary, Government of Telangana and Advisory Board Member, GCF; Mr. Niranjan Raj, Race Director and Dr. Chinnababu Sunkavalli, Founder & CEO, Grace Cancer Foundation, were present on the occasion.

This year’s Run is sponsored by NMDC and powered by Ryan and Apollo Hospitals, has a hybrid format, enabling participants to choose as per their convenience between the virtual and physical running. The virtual run amplifies the reach of early Cancer detection and prevention message by manifold, across the globe.

Speaking on the occasion Shri Kishan Reddy said, India has completed 74 years since independence and Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav is being hosted across the nation to commemorate the 75th year of Independence. In 2047 India completes 100 years of independence, Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav initiative is to sensitize the public and gear them up to be a nation of healthy people, with everyone being employed, agriculture and rural sectors flourishing and the country being strong and vibrant by becoming one of the world’s leading economies. I request people to join in the NMDC Grace Cancer Run in big numbers, as this is being held as part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav and make it a big success by spreading awareness about cancer. Global Grace cancer Foundation has been working towards raising awareness about cancer for the last many years. The most popular initiative of the Foundation is the cancer awareness Run held annually and this year’s Run is being held on October 10th, 21. Cancer is a dreaded disease, off late several treatment modalities are available for treating the disease. But the disease inflicts a heavy price in terms of the physical well-being of the patient, besides impacting him and his family psychologically and financially. Therefore, my request to the public is to be aware of cancer prevention, everyone should adopt healthy food and lifestyle. The youth should take the lead in spreading awareness about cancer and they should come forward to be part of this run, in big numbers.

Grace Cancer Foundation, a charity organization, working towards providing succor to cancer patients, has initiated Grace Cancer Run, to raise public awareness against cancer, its prevention, and early detection, with the motto ‘No patients should be deprived of treatment for lack of financial support.’ Cancer survivors participating in the Run instill confidence and hope of cancer being conquerable, among cancer patients. The funds mobilised from the run will be utilised to provide Cancer Screening across rural India and care for needy patients diagnosed with cancer, besides conducting virtual Cancer awareness program and spreading knowledge across the globe.

This year the NMDC Grace Cancer Run is imbibing the spirit of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ by reflecting on the immense sacrifice and courage our freedom fighters exhibited to win India’s independence. The Run will celebrate the strength, vibrancy, and promise of India.

We are delighted to announce the launch of registrations for the Fourth Edition of Global Grace Cancer Run 2021. This year too, one can participate in the event using a virtual format and create a significant impact on the incidence of Cancer. Last year people from 110 nations participated in the Global Grace Cancer Run and this year people from around 150 countries are expected to run. Since early detection and lifestyle modification is the key to conquer cancer, physical activity like running is strongly advocated for all age groups, says Shri Ajay Misra.

The Grace Cancer Run continues to have enormous significance this year too, as the all-embracing Covid 19 fear is restricting patients suffering other ailments from seeking medical attention. Patients with symptoms of non-Covid diseases are postponing their treatment for the pandemic conditions to subside. However, the delay can be unimaginably fatal for serious ailments like Cancer. This scenario presents serious and irretrievable consequences for the community by raising the disease burden manifold, says Dr. Chinnababu Sunkavalli. This run will help sensitise patients to seek immediate medical help and nip a dreaded disease like cancer in the bud stage. It’s also heartening that this edition like in the previous year will expand its footprint across the globe to 150 plus countries and positively impact even those in the remotest part of the World, by spreading the word on prevention and early detection of cancer. Physical activity is key to disease prevention, especially cancer and this Run helps to achieve the objective, he adds.

The Foundation has framed stipulations for the virtual run, to ensure the safety and wellness of the participants in these unprecedented times of Covid 19, while affording them the privilege of being a part of a noble cause with the ability to spread the message on cancer. The virtual run enables the participants to be part of it from the comfortable and secure confines of their homes on a treadmill or at a nearby track. The race rules are designed to permit the participant to reach the desired distance in a prescribed timeframe. Besides creating awareness, the virtual run serves as an add-on to stay fit and healthy, thus lifting the spirits of the participants, especially during these somber times.

The Run will be in three categories of 5K, 10K, and 21.1K (Half Marathon)

Each participant registering for the Run will be provided with an ‘e-bib’ (a personalized, printable picture). The participants need to log on to activity Apps of their choice, through Strava is the preferred app for recording the run. After the completion of the run, the runners have to post the distance of the run along with a selfie or photograph with the bib on the chest for the organizers to record their participation.

About Grace Cancer Foundation

Grace Cancer Foundation began its crusade against cancer in 2013 by establishing the foundation and hosting the Grace Cancer Run. Later in 2018, the Foundation initiated Global Grace Cancer Run. Over the years the Run, an annual event, propelled awareness campaigns, screening camps, early detection, treatment, and research. GCF is the only charity organization that works across every aspect of cancer; It helps people from prevention to early diagnosis through to treatment and beyond. Grace Cancer Foundation is founded with the vision to alleviate the cancer burden through Education, Early Detection, Treatment, Rehabilitation, and cutting-edge Research for the needy. We aim to provide CURE, CARE, and COMPASSION, and commitment to the needy people by a holistic approach. We believe that every person on earth, irrespective of their Social and Economic status, has an equal right to treatment. We intend to create an organization that helps people around the globe in their quest to Conquer Cancer.