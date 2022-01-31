Honda 2Wheelers India and Department of Science & Technology celebrate 9 glorious years of Traffic Training Park in Jaipur

x

Jaipur, 31 January 2022: Instilling positive awareness on road safety and safe driving habits in the city, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. (HMSI) and Department of Science & Technology, Government of Rajasthan celebrated the 9 glorious years of Traffic Training Park in Shastri Nagar, Jaipur in the august presence of Mr. Kailash Mishra (Curator, Science Park, Jaipur, Department of Science & Technology, Government of Rajasthan).

In 2013, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. (HMSI) in collaboration with the Department of Science & Technology, Government of Rajasthan inaugurated the first traffic training park of Rajasthan at Jaipur. The traffic park developed on the mini-city concept simulates real road conditions – from traffic signals to zebra crossings and speed breakers etc.

Driving road safety awareness in the city, Honda 2Wheelers India announced that through its daily training for all age groups, it has educated more than 3.40 lac kids and adults (including new and existing riders) of Jaipur since its inception.

Elaborating on spreading road safety awareness Mr. Prabhu Nagaraj, Senior Vice President – Brand & Communication, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd said, “For HMSI, spreading Road Safety awareness to all age groups has always been a priority. 9 years ago, we initiated the Traffic Training park project in Jaipur. Today, we are delighted to share that we have educated over 3.40 lac people of the city – from 5-year-old children who will be the riders of tomorrow to existing riders while empowering new female riders journey to become independent riders. We thank the Government of Rajasthan for its continued support to cultivate healthy road safety manners in the city. In future too, we will continue to make Jaipur citizens safer on roads.”

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd’s CSR commitment towards Road Safety:

For Honda globally, road safety comes first. Fulfilling its corporate social responsibility (CSR), Honda has been promoting road safety in India since its start in 2001. Today HMSI’s road safety awareness initiative has already spread to over 41 lac Indians. HMSI’s team of skilled safety instructors conduct daily programmes at its 10 adopted traffic parks across India and 7 Safety Driving Education Centres (SDEC).

Not only this, all 1000+ Honda dealerships across India spread road safety awareness. HMSI’s proprietary virtual riding simulator increases the risk-prediction ability of riders; while new customers to are given pre-delivery safety advice (PDSA) before they start riding at every dealership across India.

Additionally, ensuring that learning doesn’t stop in the New Normal, HMSI started the digital road safety education initiative – Honda Road Safety E-Gurukul’. Since its start in May’20, this initiative has sensitized 6 lac+ Indians on the importance of being aware & responsible road users.