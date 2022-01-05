Honda 2Wheelers India closes 2021 with 223,621 units sales in December 2021

Gurugram, January 5, 2022: Withstanding the varied challenges of 2021 while strengthening its business portfolio further, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. today announced its December’21 sales. The company’s total sales stood at 223,621 units including 210,612 domestic sales and 13,009 exports for the month.

Honda’s Key Highlights of Calendar Year 2021:

New offerings & Special Editions in Red Wing Business (110cc up to 200cc segments)

· Brand New Model: Setting a new trend in 180-200cc segment, Honda launched the all-new CB200X in the 180-200cc segment for exploring the roads less travelled.

· Special Editions Launches: Attracting the customers with the multiple offerings, Honda 2Wheelers India launched Repsol Honda Team edition of their hot selling Grazia125 and the Premium edition of the people’s first choice Activa125.

Honda’s Premium Motorcycle Business focus (300cc up to 1800cc segment)

· 4 Brand new Models and 2 New Editions: Roaring into the mid-size motorcycle segment, Honda launched 4 premium products – CBR650R, CB650R, CB500X and CB350RS in the Indian market this year. Adding more cheer, the company also upgraded the customers favorite Africa Twin and Goldwing models for 2021.

· 100th Africa Twin delivery in Karnataka: Honda delivered Karnataka state’s 100th Africa Twin. Since its India launch, over 300 units of Africa Twin have been sold across India.

· Launched Honda BigWing Virtual Showroom: Digitalizing its customer engagement in 2021, Honda announced the launch of its first virtual showroom for premium category motorcycles in India.

· H’ness Anniversary Edition and BSVI CB300R: Celebrating one-year completion of H’ness CB350, Honda launched H’ness CB350 Anniversary Edition in two colours – Pearl Igneous Black and Matt Marshal Green. Honda also unveiled its much awaited neo sports café inspired CB300R BSVI at India Bike Week 2021

· Premium business Network Expansion: Honda further expanded the BigWing network to key cities in Jharkhand (Ranchi), Punjab (Ludhiana & Patiala), Tamil Nadu (Chennai, Tirupper, Tirunelveli), Uttar Pradesh (Kanpur, Varanasi, Meerut & Lucknow), West Bengal (Kolkata & Siliguri), Uttarakhand (Dehradun & Haldwani), Madhya Pradesh (Bhopal), Maharashtra (Thane, Pune, Nagpur, Ahmednagar, Kolhapur, Worli & Navi Mumbai), Kerala (Calicut, Tirur, Kollam, Thrissur, Aluva, Alappuzha & Kottayam), Gujarat (Vadodara), Andhra Pradesh (Vizag & Vijayawada), Telangana (Hyderabad), Karnataka (Bengaluru, Mysuru & Mangalore), Jammu & Kashmir (Jammu), Odisha (Angul & Bhubaneshwar), Mizoram (Aizawl), Bihar (Muzaffarpur), Assam (Guwahati), Goa (Margao), Chandigarh and Delhi for the sales and service of its premium motorcycle range. Noteworthy, that now one can experience the differentiated Silver Wings Experience at more than 80 operational touchpoints across the country.

Business & Brand Milestone

· Established Overseas Business Vertical: Honda established its ‘Overseas Business vertical’ with integrated Export-Import sales function of quality, purchase, development, homologations, manufacturing and logistics.

· Business Milestone: Honda 2Wheelers India crossed 5 crore cumulative sales milestone in the domestic market. While the first 2.5 crore customers were added in 16 years, the next 2.5 crores customers were added in just five years.

· Sales milestone across states: In 2021, Honda crossed the momentous 1.5 crore customers and 70 lac customers in South & North India respectively. Further penetrating within the regions, Honda achieved 50 lac sales milestones in Gujarat, 40 lacs in Karnataka and 20 lacs in Rajasthan. Parallely, Activa’ became the 1st scooter brand in India to reach 2.5 crore customers’ mark in just 20 years!

· Strengthens Export Business Capabilities: Honda 2Wheelers India commenced the manufacturing of global engines from its 4th factory at Vithalapur (Ahmedabad district), Gujarat. Making in India for the world, the company also dispatched over 5000 CKD kits of NAVi bikes to Honda de Mexico.

· Reducing its dependence on non-renewable resources by leveraging hybrid energy systems (wind & solar), Honda inaugurated its 2nd wind turbine system in Bhanvad (Dwarka district, Gujarat).

Corporate Social Responsibility

· Earmarked INR 65 million for Covid Relief: Honda India Foundation earmarked 65 million for Covid-19 support and relief measures in Haryana, Rajasthan, Karnataka, U.P and Gujarat.

· COVID Isolation centres: Focusing more on medical support in rural areas, HIF has set up isolation centres with a capacity of 100 beds in Naurangpur (Haryana) and 50 beds in Tapukara (Rajasthan).

· Health Check-up and Vaccination Drive: Honda India Foundation organised health check-up camp and vaccination drive for the community and provide healthcare support for over 2000 patients.

· Inaugurated Skill Enhancement Centers: Honda 2Wheelers India in collaboration with Government Industrial Training Institute (ITI) inaugurated four Skill Enhancement Centers in Kota, Jodhpur, Balasore and Ropar.

Road Safety

· Celebrated 32nd National Road Safety Month: Inculcating awareness on road safety, Honda 2Wheelers India conducted the biggest ever road safety initiative during 32nd National Road Safety Month (18th January 2021 to 17th February 2021). During this initiative, Honda 2Wheelers educated more than 1.2 Lac kids and adults under Sadak Suraksha Jeevan Raksha theme, for this National Safety Month. Overall, with the company’s multiple initiatives, Honda has till date spread road safety awareness to more than 41 lac people of all age groups.

Motorsport

· IDEMITSU Honda Talent Hunt: Committed on their dream to build an iconic Indian racer, Honda conducted Honda Talent Hunt in Chennai and Bangalore to give wings to the dreams of racers from across the country.

· Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship (INMRC): Setting the tone for championship, Honda SK69 team is all set for the power pack performance in the upcoming two rounds of Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship. The first three rounds showed amazing performance by Rajiv Sethu and his other teammates Mathana Kumar and Senthil Kumar with 5 podium positions.

· Dakar Rally: Honda’s factory team Monster Energy Honda Team won the 2021 Dakar Rally giving Honda its first 1-2 victory since 1987 and its second consecutive victory in the motorcycle category. While Kevin Benavides was crowned as 2021 Dakar Rally winner, his team-mate Ricky Brabec finished as 1st runner-up.