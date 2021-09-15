Honda 2Wheelers India commences deliveries of the all-new CB200X in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Bringing a steady evolution in the 180-200cc segment, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. has started the deliveries of all-new CB200X in the state of Odisha.
The new CB200X is a well-crafted machine built to provide utmost comfort for everyday commuting and pushing the riders in exploring new destinations over the weekends. With its unique features and rugged character, it is a true urban explorer meeting expectations of enthusiasts.
The deliveries in Odisha commenced through company’s ‘Red Wing’ dealerships while the first customer key handover ceremony was conducted at Gugnani Honda in Bhubaneswar.
Features, Color & Price
|CB200X – ‘Explore life with every ride’
|Key
Features
|Distinctive Design: Upright Riding Position, Sporty Under cowl & Upswept exhaust, swaged handlebars, tall visor, LED integrated knuckle covers, 5-Y shaped alloy wheels.
Superior Technology & Convenience: Golden Upside Down (USD) Front Forks, Service due Indicator with 5-level adjustable brightness, Petal Disc Brakes (Front & Rear) with ABS, Hazard Switch feature and Key on tank and Tough Tread Pattern Tyres (Front 110mm & Rear 140mm) for ample grip.
Dynamic performance: Advanced 184cc PGM-FI engine producing 12. 7 kW @ 8500 rpm for balanced mid-range torque and sporty power. Honda’s most advanced technology gives more reason to flaunt:
– Roller rocker arm for smooth power delivery
– Piston cooling jet acts as heat absorbent
– Diamond type steel frame for outstanding stability and agile handling
|Colors
|Pearl Nightstar Black | Matte Selene Silver Metallic | Sports Red
|Price
|INR 1,44,500
(ex-showroom, Bhubaneswar, Odisha)