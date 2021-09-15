Honda 2Wheelers India commences deliveries of the all-new CB200X in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Bringing a steady evolution in the 180-200cc segment, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. has started the deliveries of all-new CB200X in the state of Odisha.

The new CB200X is a well-crafted machine built to provide utmost comfort for everyday commuting and pushing the riders in exploring new destinations over the weekends. With its unique features and rugged character, it is a true urban explorer meeting expectations of enthusiasts.

The deliveries in Odisha commenced through company’s ‘Red Wing’ dealerships while the first customer key handover ceremony was conducted at Gugnani Honda in Bhubaneswar.

Features, Color & Price