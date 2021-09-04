Honda 2Wheelers India delivers Karnataka’s 100th Africa Twin

Bengaluru: Welcoming yet another milestone and adding another adventurer to the tribe, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. last month delivered Karnataka state’s 100th Africa Twin. Since it’s India launch, over 310 units of Africa Twin have been sold across India.

Key Features – Africa Twin Adventure Sports

• Lightweight And Powerful: 1,084cc parallel twin engine, Lithium Ion battery, bolt-on aluminium sub-frame and swing arm

• Six-axis Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) controls Throttle by Wire (TBW) and expanded 7 level Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC)

• Comfort On The Go: 5-stage Adjustable windscreen, adjustable seat, heated grips, tubeless tyres, DUAL LED Headlights, Cruise Control, Fuel tank of 24.5 litres

• Smart convenience: Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth connectivity & 6.5 inch MID TFT touch screen

Surpassing the expectations, Africa twin has been the preferred choice of Adventure enthusiasts in India with its advanced all terrain capabilities.

Noteworthy, Karnataka’s 100th Africa Twin was delivered from Bigwing Topline Bengaluru (40/1 Vittal Mallya Rd, Shanthala Nagar, Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru, Karnataka – 560001).

Speaking on this occasion, Mr. Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “Thank you Karnataka for your love and demonstration of the #TrueAdventure spirit. The Milestone 100th Africa Twin delivered in Karnataka is a testimony to the motorcycle’s huge success in the state. I would also like to congratulate BigWing Topline Bengaluru for their distinguished efforts in serving the adventurous Africa Twin Tribe.”

The 2021 Africa Twin Adventure Sports is available at Honda’s premium BigWing Topline outlets (Gurugram, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kochi, Indore, Chennai and Hyderabad), an exclusive network offering Honda’s complete range of premium motorcycles.