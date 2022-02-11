Honda 2Wheelers India Inaugurates BigWing in Hoshiarpur (Punjab)

x

Hoshiarpur, February 11th, 2022: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. (HMSI) today elevated the #GoRidin spirit with the inauguration of premium big bike business vertical – the Honda BigWing in Hoshiarpur (Address: Jalandhar Road, Piplanwala, Hoshiarpur, Punjab 146001)

Speaking on the inauguration of BigWing in Hoshiarpur, Mr. Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said “Our focus is on the expansion of Honda BigWing (Honda’s exclusive premium motorcycle network) to deliver a truly differentiated immersive experience closer to customer. Today, we are delighted to inaugurate BigWing in Hoshiarpur. Through this new premium outlet, we aim to take Honda’s fun motorcycles closer to customers in Hoshiarpur and bring to experience our mid-size range of premium motorcycles.”

Noteworthy, that now one can experience the differentiated Silver Wings Experience at more than 80 operational touchpoints across India.

x

Diverse Product Portfolio

Honda’s premium motorcycle retail format is led by the BigWing Topline in top metros and BigWing in other demand centres. While the marquee Honda BigWing Topline houses Honda’s complete premium motorcycle range starting from CB300R, H’ness-CB350 and its Anniversary Edition, CB350RS, CB500X, CBR650R, CB650R, CBR1000RR-R Fireblade, CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP, adventure tourer Africa Twin Adventure Sports and flagship model Gold Wing Tour, the BigWing delights mid-size motorcycle fans of Honda.

Premium Experience

x

Adorned with the black & white monochromatic theme, BigWing showcases the displayed vehicles in their full glory. Resolving customers’ product related queries or accessories are the well-trained knowledgeable professionals at BigWing. Easing the journey from search to purchase, the dedicated website (www.HondaBigWing.in) is available for all detailed information. The online booking option on the website ensures a quick, seamless and transparent booking experience for customers at their fingertips. Capturing real-time customer feedback, Honda BigWing is also actively available across all social media platforms.

Ensuring the safety and convenience of customers, Honda BigWing brings an Immersive Digital Experience. The virtual platform allows customers to experience the complete fun motorcycle line-up, riding gear and accessories in granular detail while sitting in the comforts of their home.

Reach us at: