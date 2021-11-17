Honda 2Wheelers India inaugurates its 1st Skill Enhancement Centre in Rajasthan

Jodhpur, November 17, 2021: Committed to Skill India Mission, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. (HMSI) today inaugurated its 1st Skill Enhancement Centre in Rajasthan in collaboration with Government Industrial Training Institute (ITI), Jodhpur. The new centre operational from today will empower local youth with job-oriented technical skill training in Jodhpur.

The inauguration was held in the august presence of Shri Hitesh Kumar Garg, (Deputy Director, Department of Skill Employment & Entrepreneurship, Government ITI, Jodhpur), Mr. Shiv Ratan Mandhana (Chairman, Institute Management Committee, Government ITI, Jodhpur) Mr. Indra Ram Genwa (Principal, Government ITI, Jodhpur), Mr. Sudhir Vyas (Vice-Principal, Government ITI, Jodhpur), Mr. Rajnish Mittal (Deputy General Manager, Customer Service Technology & Customer Relations, HMSI), Mr Saravjeet Chauhan (Division Head North – Customer Service, HMSI) and other dignitaries from Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd.

On this initiative, Mr Pradeep Pandey, Senior Vice President – Customer Service, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “Fulfilling our commitment to up-skill local youth and enhance their employability, we are proactively supporting the Skill India Mission to empower Indian youth. The BS-VI emission norms have raised the demand of skilled technical manpower in the automobile sector. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, students could not get hands on practical training. HMSI’s first Skill Enhancement Centre in Rajasthan at Jodhpur will provide improved facility to recoup for the practical training while ensuring all safety protocols. Further, we will continue to inaugurate more centres in other parts of the country.”

HMSI’s Skill Enhancement Centre at ITI Jodhpur has a fully functional workshop with two-wheelers and service infrastructure to give practical training to students on technical aspects of two-wheelers maintenance and repair. On completion of the one-year training program, HMSI will also support with recruitment opportunities to successful candidates at HMSI dealerships.

HMSI’s CSR commitment towards Skill India Mission

Fulfilling its corporate social responsibility, HMSI has taken several initiatives in the direction of Skill Development. In order to bridge the gap between requirement and availability of trained manpower in the automotive sector, HMSI is setting up Skill Enhancement Centres across India. Currently, HMSI operates 44 skill enhancement centres across 19 states in India. These include Uttar Pradesh (Kanpur, Meerut & Prayagraj), Madhya Pradesh (Khargone, Satna, Jabalpur, Bhopal & Ratlam), Odisha (Cuttack), Bihar (Patna), Telangana (Hyderabad & Sircilla), Karnataka (Mysuru & Mangalore), Kerala (Palakkad & Kozhikode), Uttarakhand (Dehradun), West Bengal (Kolkata & Asansol), Haryana (Panipat, Rohtak & Gurugram), Gujarat (Rajkot, Gandhinagar, Sarkhej, Ankleshwar & Vadodara), Delhi-NCR (Jaffarpur & Nandnagri), Tamil Nadu (Chennai, Madurai and Sivagangai), Chhattisgarh (Bhilai), Maharashtra (Amravati, Pune, Nasik, Dhule & Palgadh), Andhra Pradesh (Vizag & Tirupati), Assam (Guwahati), Punjab (Bathinda and Patiala) and Jodhpur (Rajasthan) benefiting over 3,000 students.